‘Designated driver’ cocktails and free soft drinks on offer this Christmas

Designated driver cocktail at Revolution Ipswich. Picture: REVOLUTION Designated driver cocktail at Revolution Ipswich. Picture: REVOLUTION

As Suffolk and Essex police launch their annual campaign to crack down on drink driving this Christmas, what incentives are on offer for those staying away from alcohol?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Despite the risk of being caught and convicted, dozens are expected to go against the law throughout December and January by driving under the influence.

Last year, 70 people failed drink-driving tests and 43 tested positive for prohibited levels of drugs.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “There has been a cultural shift over the years – now groups get taxis home or one person will be the designated driver, and that is a responsible way to behave.

“We aren’t saying don’t go out and enjoy yourself, but surely getting a taxi home or arranging for someone to pick you up is better than the risk of being caught, or regrettably seriously injuring or even killing someone.”

Speaking of the appeal, Mr Passmore continued: “Every year we run the same campaign because there are still a hardcore number of selfish motorists who believe they are beyond the reach of the law.

“Drink driving and drug driving is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in the county.”

Launch of the annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign Picture: RACHEL EDGE Launch of the annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign Picture: RACHEL EDGE

What is on offer?

•Revolution in Ipswich have brought out their own cocktail, fittingly named ‘designated driver’, which they claim may even tempt you to “request to be the designated driver”.

The fruity concoction includes a mix of pineapple juice, coconut, lime, blueberry jam and red bull tropical edition for a hangover-free happy mix.

The town centre bar is also offering a free soft drink to designated drivers who are celebrating their Christmas party at the venue.

•Coca Cola are saying “cheers for being a hero” for the eleventh year running with the return of their Designated Driver campaign.

Launching on Saturday, December 1, the campaign will celebrate designated drivers as the unsung heroes of seasonal celebrations, rewarding them with a free second doft drink when they purchase a Coca-Cola original taste, Coca-Cola zero sugar or Diet Coke.

A number of bars and pubs are getting involved with the scheme across Suffolk. To support the campaign operators can request a case of free products to kick-start the promotion along with posters, coasters and other displays to help drive the sales of soft drinks over Christmas.

In Ipswich, the following Greene King pubs have already signed up to reward those taking one for the team.

•Punch & Judy, Grafton Street

•Royal George, Colchester Road

•Man On The Moon, Palmcroft Road

Are you opting to be the designated driver this Christmas? Let us know where to go for the best soft drink deals.