Cold case detectives make ‘significant progress’ in Vicky Hall murder investigation

Vicky Hall's body was found in Creeting St Peter on September 24 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Detectives investigating the murder of a Suffolk teenager in 1999 have made “significant progress” since the case was reopened last year, police have revealed.

Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar at last year's 20-year appeal PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE Vicky's parents Graham and Lorinda Hall with DCI Caroline Millar at last year's 20-year appeal PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Vicky Hall’s death sparked one of the biggest investigations ever undertaken by Suffolk police after her naked body was found in a ditch in Creeting St Peter on Friday, September 24.

Vicky was last seen alive in the early hours of Sunday, September 19, 1999, in High Road, Trimley St Mary, after a night out with a friend at the Bandbox nightclub in Felixstowe.

Last year, 20 years since her murder, police reopened the two-decade cold case murder investigation after new information came to light – with a new team of detectives working the case.

More than 9,000 statements, documents, messages and reports from the original investigation have been reviewed by detectives to assess the movements of more than 70 people on the night in question, police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger remains positive that Vicky's killer can be brought to justice Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger remains positive that Vicky's killer can be brought to justice Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A further 90 calls and messages have been received following the renewed appeal which has helped detectives piece together information and create new lines of enquiry.

Police are making a specific appeal to anyone who was either walking or driving in Trimley St Mary, between 2am and 4am on Sunday, September 19, 1999, to make contact and provide their details, as this information will help to fill any gaps and greatly assist the inquiry.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, head of crime, said he believes there are people in the community who know something “very significant” about the case.

He said: “Despite the passage of 21 years since Victoria was so cruelly torn away from her family, we remain positive and determined to find a breakthrough in this case and to deliver justice for them.

Clothing and accessories similar to those worn by Vicky Hall on the night she was last seen, including a black size eight dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed size five sandals, a brown tailored jacket and a wooden hair clip Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Clothing and accessories similar to those worn by Vicky Hall on the night she was last seen, including a black size eight dress with a frilly hem, chunky open-toed size five sandals, a brown tailored jacket and a wooden hair clip Picture: SUPPLIED BY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

“When the reinvestigation into the abduction and murder of Victoria was launched last year, a dedicated Operation Avon team was set-up to pursue new lines of enquiry and to identify fresh opportunities from the original investigation.

“The work undertaken so far has been vast and the team – with the assistance of numerous other colleagues - have made significant inroads. There is still much to do and we remain fully committed to completing this.

“Officers have remained in contact with Victoria’s family throughout this process, providing them with continued support and keeping them updated as to the progress of the investigation.

“Everyone was encouraged by the support we received from members of the public last year and we are grateful to all the people who contacted us with information.

“We still believe there are people out there who will know something very significant about this case, but have still as yet not told us. It is never too late to come forward and we are ready to take their call.

“We know allegiances can change over the years and someone who may have been compelled to keep a secret to protect another person may no longer feel the same obligation.

“Any information we are given will be treated with the utmost confidence. Please help us to solve this shocking crime and provide Victoria’s family the answers they deserve.”

Vicki’s clothing and personal belongings she had with her the last time she was seen alive have never been found.

For the first time last year, details about some of Victoria’s personal belongings were disclosed as follows:

- a black oval shaped New Look purse with a zip fastener, containing a house key on a distinctive fob with ‘Vicky’ across the top and ‘Victoria’ down the sides

- a Rimmel lipstick in a black plastic case, the colour of which is believed to have been ‘Zorro’

- the inner soles of one or both of Victoria’s shoes had been fixed with Sellotape.

CCTV footage was also released as part of last year’s renewed appeal which depicted individuals at the field in Creeting St Peter where Victoria’s body was found captured during the month following her death.

Police said a number of calls received related to this footage has been “taken into consideration” as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the major investigation team, either via the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Avon.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.