Terrified Ipswich man jumped out of flat window after stabbing threat

Edvinas Janavicius has been sentenced to 42 months detention. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A man who caused a terrified Ipswich man to jump out of a first floor window of a flat after threatening to stab him has been sentenced to 42 months detention.

Sentencing 20-year-old Edvinas Janavicius, Judge Martyn Levett said the 42 month sentence would run consecutively to a 66 month sentence he was currently serving for three offences of arson.

Janavicius, of no fixed address, was not present in court to hear the jury's verdicts or his sentence after refusing to leave his cell.

He had denied inflicting grievous bodily harm on Thomas Crowe and assaulting him causing him actual bodily harm between January 30 and February 2 last year.

However, a jury at Ipswich Crown Court convicted him of the wounding charge by an 11-1 majority verdict and the assault by a majority of 10-2 after a five day trial.

During the trial the court heard that Mr Crowe was relaxing in his flat in Wellington Street with a friend when the door "flew open" and Janavicius and several other men and a woman came in uninvited.

When Mr Crowe asked Janavicius to leave he allegedly replied: "If you ask me to leave again I'm going to kick your face in."

Mr Crowe went into his bedroom and was about to light a cigarette when Janavicius burst in and punched and kicked him repeatedly in the face.

Mr Crowe was also slammed into a wall and hit in the face with a glass ashtray and suffered a fractured nose, cuts and bruises, said Mr Voltz.

Janavicius went into the kitchen and had come "flying" into the living room with a kitchen knife saying he was going to stab Mr Crowe.

Mr Crowe was so frightened he jumped out of a first floor window and suffered a severely sprained ankle.

Last year Janavicius pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm and three offences of arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered and was sentenced to 66 months detention in a young offenders' institution.

On that occasion the court heard that he had gone to a house in Bramford Road at around 4am on February 3 2018 with his face covered and had become involved in a scuffle with the home owner after trying to force his way into the house.

During the incident Janavicius had assaulted the man with a brick before returning later and throwing five or six petrol bombs.

