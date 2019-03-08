Experts to speak at diabetes information event

There are more than 20,000 people diagnosed with diabetes in the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG area and around 90 per cent of them have Type 2 Picture: PHIL MORLEY Archant

An information event for people living with Type 2 diabetes will be held in Ipswich.

It has been organised Diabetes UK and Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group and will cover topics including maintaining a healthy diet, managing diabetes day-to-day and what services are available locally.

There will also be an opportunity to ask diabetes experts questions and a keynote address from leading diabetes consultant Dr Gerry Rayman, who leads the diabetes team at Ipswich Hospital.

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly.

It can lead to sight loss, amputation, stroke and kidney failure if not managed well, but with the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK's Midlands and East Regional Head, said: "We know living with Type 2 diabetes can be hard, so this event aims to help people think about how they manage their condition and what they could do differently.

"Hearing from health experts and other people with Type 2 diabetes may offer a fresh insight, which can help people take a transformational path to their healthiest self.

"Everyone's journey is different, but better access to care, education and support can help people live well with Type 2 diabetes."

It takes place on July 15 from 10am-4.30pm at Kesgrave War Memorial and Community Centre, Twelve Acre Approach, Kesgrave.

If you would like to attend, sign up at here or call 01376 501390.