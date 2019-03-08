Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Experts to speak at diabetes information event

PUBLISHED: 14:22 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 01 July 2019

There are more than 20,000 people diagnosed with diabetes in the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG area and around 90 per cent of them have Type 2 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

There are more than 20,000 people diagnosed with diabetes in the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG area and around 90 per cent of them have Type 2 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

An information event for people living with Type 2 diabetes will be held in Ipswich.

It has been organised Diabetes UK and Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group and will cover topics including maintaining a healthy diet, managing diabetes day-to-day and what services are available locally.

There will also be an opportunity to ask diabetes experts questions and a keynote address from leading diabetes consultant Dr Gerry Rayman, who leads the diabetes team at Ipswich Hospital.

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly.

It can lead to sight loss, amputation, stroke and kidney failure if not managed well, but with the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

You may also want to watch:

There are more than 20,000 people diagnosed with diabetes in the Ipswich and East Suffolk CCG area and around 90 per cent of them have Type 2.

Peter Shorrick, Diabetes UK's Midlands and East Regional Head, said: "We know living with Type 2 diabetes can be hard, so this event aims to help people think about how they manage their condition and what they could do differently.

"Hearing from health experts and other people with Type 2 diabetes may offer a fresh insight, which can help people take a transformational path to their healthiest self.

"Everyone's journey is different, but better access to care, education and support can help people live well with Type 2 diabetes."

It takes place on July 15 from 10am-4.30pm at Kesgrave War Memorial and Community Centre, Twelve Acre Approach, Kesgrave.

If you would like to attend, sign up at here or call 01376 501390.

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

‘Urgent appeal’ to find Audi which failed to stop for police

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Red Arrows to fly over Ipswich - when can you see them?

The RAF Red Arrows will fly over Ipswich to celebrate Armed Forces Day Picture: ARTIST REMRAF/CITIZENSIDE

‘Urgent appeal’ to find Audi which failed to stop for police

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Legal advice sought by MP on options for new Ipswich northern route

Potential routes for the new Nothern Route around Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Plans for free iCards to continue every summer from 2020

Plans for the free summer iCards to continue every year have been voiced by David Ellesmere. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Were you snapped celebrating pay day at Yates on Saturday?

Yates in Ipswich on 29 June 2019. Picture: LICKLIST

Ipswich Town miss out on target Mayor as winger signs for Plymouth Argyle

Danny Mayor has signed for Plymouth Argyle, managed by his former Bury boss Ryan Lowe. Picture: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists