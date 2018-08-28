Snow

Call for experts to help fight against diabetes

PUBLISHED: 15:55 23 January 2019

Testing blood glucose for diabetes

Testing blood glucose for diabetes

This content is subject to copyright.

Diabetes UK is looking for healthcare professionals from the east of England to lead improvements in diabetes care.

The charity is searching for consultants, nurses, GPs, dietitians, podiatrists, pharmacists and psychologists to join its Clinical Champions programme.

The award-winning initiative was launched in 2014 to address variations in patient care and treatment for people living with diabetes in the UK.

Since the programme began, 85 clinicians have been recruited to develop their leadership skills and become champions for improving diabetes care.

Between them they have trained thousands of other healthcare professionals, developed innovative new clinics, reduced medication errors and increased the number of people getting the appropriate treatment for their diabetes.

Now, more are sought. Successful applicants will be supported with two years of training alongside their clinical work, to help them become strong leaders, identify improvements and drive vital change in diabetes services in their local areas.

Peter Shorrick, Midlands and East of England Regional Head for Diabetes UK, said: “Diabetes is the most devastating and fastest growing health crisis of our time, affecting 4.6 million people.

“That’s more than any other serious health condition in the UK. When diabetes is not well managed, it is associated with serious complications including amputation, sight loss, stroke and kidney failure.

“Clinical Champions help transform diabetes care and support and provide clinical leadership, which in turn reduces the risk of devastating complications and makes a meaningful difference to the lives of people with diabetes.”

For more information or to apply to become a Clinical Champion for 2019-2021 please contact clinicalchampions@diabetes.org.uk or call 020 7424 1052.

