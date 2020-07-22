E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man alleged to have assaulted police officer after Ipswich knife incident

PUBLISHED: 10:24 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:01 22 July 2020

An Ipswich man has been charged following an alleged knife incident in Dickens Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich man has been charged following an alleged knife incident in Dickens Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich man has been charged after allegedly being involved in a knife incident and assaulting a police officer.

The charge comes after police were called to Dickens Road at 8.45pm Friday, July 18, to reports of a man chasing another man down the road while holding a knife.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of affray and took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Luke Mason, of Old Norwich Road, Ipswich, has now been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, intentionally threatening a person while in possession of a knife in a public place, and assaulting an emergency worker after his arrest.

Mason appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 20, and has been remanded in custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

Clapgate Lane, pictured here when it was closed for roadworks a few years ago. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man alleged to have assaulted police officer after Ipswich knife incident

An Ipswich man has been charged following an alleged knife incident in Dickens Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lidl buys land at Futura Park to move Ipswich Ravenswood store

Part of this site on the junction of Crane Boulevard and Nacton Road at the junction of Futura Park is being sold to Lidl. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘We need to see where the lads are with their fitness levels’ - Town players return to training

Paul Lambert and his Ipswich Town players will return to training today Picture: ROSS HALLS

What does sharp fall in cash use mean for East Anglia?

Could coronavirus be the final nail in the coffin of cash? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Inquest set to continue into death of Ipswich man following serious fire

The inquest into the death of John Allen will begin again this morning Picture: LUCY TAYLOR