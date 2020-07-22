Man alleged to have assaulted police officer after Ipswich knife incident

An Ipswich man has been charged following an alleged knife incident in Dickens Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An Ipswich man has been charged after allegedly being involved in a knife incident and assaulting a police officer.

The charge comes after police were called to Dickens Road at 8.45pm Friday, July 18, to reports of a man chasing another man down the road while holding a knife.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of affray and took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Luke Mason, of Old Norwich Road, Ipswich, has now been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm, intentionally threatening a person while in possession of a knife in a public place, and assaulting an emergency worker after his arrest.

Mason appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 20, and has been remanded in custody.