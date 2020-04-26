E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By: Memories of 1980s charity events, from fun runs to a bed push

PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 April 2020

Hospital Radio Ipswich raising money for charity with a sponsored bed push in 1980 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Hospital Radio Ipswich raising money for charity with a sponsored bed push in 1980 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich and Suffolk have a great record of raising money for charity - as we are currently seeing with the response to the coronavirus crisis.

A young lad in his scout uniform and a group of adults in a charity fun run in 1980 Picture: ARCHANTA young lad in his scout uniform and a group of adults in a charity fun run in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we look back at some of the area’s varied ways of supporting good causes back in the 1980s, from charity bike rides and fun runs to a sponsored bed push,

A charity cycle ride around Ipswich and under the Orwell Bridge in 1984 Picture: DAVID KINDREDA charity cycle ride around Ipswich and under the Orwell Bridge in 1984 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

In 1984, cyclists in colourful costumes braved the heat for a round-Ipswich charity cycle ride, with the course taking them through the town and under the Orwell Bridge.

A charity bike ride in Ipswich in the summer of 1984 Picture: DAVID KINDREDA charity bike ride in Ipswich in the summer of 1984 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Hospital Radio Ipswich chose a very wet day for their bed push in 1980, but got out the umbrellas and carried on fundraising.

Cakes for charity at Broke Hall School, April 1987Cakes for charity at Broke Hall School, April 1987

Other events over the decade ranged from cake sales to a charity dance marathon.

Dancers take on a marathon dance session for charity in 1983 Picture: ARCHANTDancers take on a marathon dance session for charity in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Pupils of Northgate School went on a sponsored run to raise money for charity in 1984 Picture: IVAN SMITHPupils of Northgate School went on a sponsored run to raise money for charity in 1984 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Members of the Boys Brigade held a charity running event in 1986 Picture: OWEN HINESMembers of the Boys Brigade held a charity running event in 1986 Picture: OWEN HINES

Topic Tags:

Concern for welfare of missing 36-year-old man

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 36-year-old Simon Garnham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The great astronomy quiz - How many of these 25 questions can you answer?

How many answers can you get right in astronomer Neil Norman's quiz? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former ‘millionaires hotel’ set to become wedding venue

Harvest House, in Felixstowe, has secured permission to host weddings Picture: BUSHFIRE PHOTOGRAPHY

Police officers ‘assaulted, spat at and bitten by dog’ while breaking up weekend parties and barbecues

Suffolk Constabulary chief constable Steve Jupp said police officers have been assaulted, spat at and bitten by a dog while enforcing coronavirus lockdown laws Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

