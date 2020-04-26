Gallery

Days Gone By: Memories of 1980s charity events, from fun runs to a bed push

Hospital Radio Ipswich raising money for charity with a sponsored bed push in 1980 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Ipswich and Suffolk have a great record of raising money for charity - as we are currently seeing with the response to the coronavirus crisis.

A young lad in his scout uniform and a group of adults in a charity fun run in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT A young lad in his scout uniform and a group of adults in a charity fun run in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we look back at some of the area’s varied ways of supporting good causes back in the 1980s, from charity bike rides and fun runs to a sponsored bed push,

A charity cycle ride around Ipswich and under the Orwell Bridge in 1984 Picture: DAVID KINDRED A charity cycle ride around Ipswich and under the Orwell Bridge in 1984 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

In 1984, cyclists in colourful costumes braved the heat for a round-Ipswich charity cycle ride, with the course taking them through the town and under the Orwell Bridge.

A charity bike ride in Ipswich in the summer of 1984 Picture: DAVID KINDRED A charity bike ride in Ipswich in the summer of 1984 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Hospital Radio Ipswich chose a very wet day for their bed push in 1980, but got out the umbrellas and carried on fundraising.

Cakes for charity at Broke Hall School, April 1987 Cakes for charity at Broke Hall School, April 1987

Other events over the decade ranged from cake sales to a charity dance marathon.

Dancers take on a marathon dance session for charity in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Dancers take on a marathon dance session for charity in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

Pupils of Northgate School went on a sponsored run to raise money for charity in 1984 Picture: IVAN SMITH Pupils of Northgate School went on a sponsored run to raise money for charity in 1984 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Members of the Boys Brigade held a charity running event in 1986 Picture: OWEN HINES Members of the Boys Brigade held a charity running event in 1986 Picture: OWEN HINES