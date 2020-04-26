Days Gone By: Memories of 1980s charity events, from fun runs to a bed push
PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 April 2020
Ipswich and Suffolk have a great record of raising money for charity - as we are currently seeing with the response to the coronavirus crisis.
Today we look back at some of the area’s varied ways of supporting good causes back in the 1980s, from charity bike rides and fun runs to a sponsored bed push,
In 1984, cyclists in colourful costumes braved the heat for a round-Ipswich charity cycle ride, with the course taking them through the town and under the Orwell Bridge.
Hospital Radio Ipswich chose a very wet day for their bed push in 1980, but got out the umbrellas and carried on fundraising.
Other events over the decade ranged from cake sales to a charity dance marathon.
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.