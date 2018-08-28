Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Five exercise crazes through the years - which ones did you try?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 January 2019

Skaters at Rollerbury in February 1982. Picture: ARCHANT

Skaters at Rollerbury in February 1982. Picture: ARCHANT

From hula hooping to roller skating and home workout devices like the Bullworker, fitness has certainly changed over the years. Which of these do you remember?

Step Aerobics - This was a huge craze back in the early 1990s, when every gym in sight held step classes, complete with loud music. For the uninitiated, this involves exercise based around a step, which increases leg strength and gives you a cardiovascular workout. While this might no longer be a craze, many gyms do still offer step-based workouts.

Roller skating - In the 1970s and 80s, skating was extremely popular, especially at roller discos. Rollerbury opened in 1982 in Bury St Edmunds, with an entry code banning leather jackets and “scruffy clothing.” It still holds a special place in the affections of the youngsters who went there, with a Facebook group dedicated to memories of those days. The centre finally closed its doors in 2001, but skating is still popular with many people.

Bullworker - Were you ever tempted to buy this home workout device? Patented by a German inventor, the Bullworker first came on to the market in the 1960s, aiming to build your chest and muscles, and is still available.

Thighmaster - A later home workout device was the Thighmaster, launched in the 1990s, promoted by American actress Suzanne Somers. This was intended to tone up your thighs but could also be used for other parts of your body. Like The Bullworker, it is still available.

Hula hoops - This craze started in America in the late 1950s, and put the world in a spin during the 60s. The benefits of hula hooping include burning calories and strengthening muscles. In 2010, there was a surprise hula hoop comeback, when Tesco sold a weighted version as a home workout aid.

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

Namco Funscape, formerly Solar Bowl, in Sproughton Road has closed Picture: GREGG BROWN

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

A woman has died in hospital following a collision on the A14 at Copdock Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

A mini-supermarket is to close in Ipswich

Tesco Express, Bramford Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Real Manhunt detective on ‘evil’ Bellfield, police on the edge and why he pulled out of PCC race

Former Met police officer Colin Sutton Picture: GREGG BROWN

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

A woman died at Ipswich Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Cesspit’ jibe councillor to keep job despite angering Tory colleagues

Councillor Geoff Holdcroft outside the offices of Suffolk Coastal and Waveney District Councils in Woodbridge

Special school thrown into ‘chaos’ after ‘pupil imprisonment’ allegations used to push academy conversion, it is claimed

Members of The Bridge Action Group, pictured during a meeting last year with Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for education Gordon Jones Picture: THE BRIDGE ACTION GROUP

Snow could sweep region in brief icy blast

A brief snow flurry could sweep East Anglia next weekend Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Silly girl’: Ipswich Conservative’s social media attack on Labour councillor

Ipswich Borough Council offices, Grafton House Picture: ARCHANT

The timeless charm of Laurel and Hardy’s ‘another nice mess’

Oliver Hardy looks on amazed as Stan Laurel ignites his thumb Photo: Hal Roach
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists