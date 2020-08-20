Diesel spill forces busy Ipswich road to close

A busy junction on the outskirts of Ipswich near the A14 is closed after diesel from a lorry spilled on the road.

Suffolk police were called at 12.15pm after fuel spilled onto the road between Asda on the Whitehouse industrial estate and Anglia Retail Park.

Officers have closed the road and a diversion is in place.

Suffolk Highways has been notified and the vehicle is being recovered.