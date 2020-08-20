E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Diesel spill forces busy Ipswich road to close

PUBLISHED: 13:47 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 20 August 2020

Diesel from a lorry spilled in Bury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Diesel from a lorry spilled in Bury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A busy junction on the outskirts of Ipswich near the A14 is closed after diesel from a lorry spilled on the road.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk police were called at 12.15pm after fuel spilled onto the road between Asda on the Whitehouse industrial estate and Anglia Retail Park.

Officers have closed the road and a diversion is in place.

Suffolk Highways has been notified and the vehicle is being recovered.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Felixstowe seafront was the scene of a massive rescue effort on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Storm Ellen is on its way - how bad will it be in Suffolk?

Suffolk is set for a blustery day on Friday, but falls outside the area of a weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Felixstowe seafront was the scene of a massive rescue effort on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Sea swimmer who sparked rescue emergency says he was never in danger

Felixstowe seafront was the scene of a massive rescue effort on Tuesday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

GCSE results day 2020: Live updates from Ipswich schools

Kesgrave High School student Jamie Cook on GCSE results day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I want to thank Ipswich Town for taking me in’ - Chalobah makes move to France

Trevoh Chalobah has joined Lorient in France. Picture: TWITTER/STEVEWALLER

Ipswich to hold vigil to mark death of teenage migrant on beach

The vigil will take place on Ipswich's Cornhill. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Diesel spill forces busy Ipswich road to close

Diesel from a lorry spilled in Bury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS