Passenger banned from driving for supervising learner while drunk

30 October, 2019 - 05:30
Dina Freimane was found to have 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Dina Freimane was found to have 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: ANTONY KELLY

An Ipswich woman has been banned from driving for supervising a provisional licence holder while drunk.

Dina Freimane was driven home from a night out by her learner driver fiancé on September 7.

Police spotted the Nissan Note being driven erratically by Arturs Vitols along Ransomes Way at about 12.15am.

Front seat passenger Freimane was found to have 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mcg.

The 33-year-old youth worker, of Bull Road, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

She also pleaded guilty to aiding or abetting the use of a motor vehicle without insurance.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said Freimane had called her fiancé for a lift home after celebrating a work promotion with six or seven glasses of rosé wine.

"Officers stopped the Nissan because it was being driven erratically, all over the road, clipping the kerb," she added.

"The passenger disclosed she was supervising the driver, who held only a provisional licence.

"She told police she was drunk and had asked him to pick her up."

The court also heard that a child and another male were being carried in the car at the time.

Malcolm Plummer, mitigating, said: "What started with good intentions, quickly went downhill.

"She was sensible enough to know she wasn't capable of driving, but, because of her intoxication, made a rather stupid request for her partner, a provisional licence holder, to pick her up and drive her home.

"Technically, she was in charge of the vehicle, but, because of her drunken state, wasn't aware she couldn't supervise her partner's driving.

"To ask him to drive wasn't very wise - and could have placed people in jeopardy.

"The difference between this offence and drink-driving is that you have the discretion to impose 10 penalty points, rather than deal with it by disqualification."

Presiding magistrate Graham Higgins said: "With the aggravating features of this offence being committed past midnight, with a child on board, and by the standard of driving, you will be disqualified for four months."

Freimane was also fined £1,000 and told to pay £105 towards costs.

