Police seal off Nando’s in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, after man hurt in restaurant

PUBLISHED: 19:17 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:22 11 December 2018

Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police at the scene outside Nando's at Cardinal Park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police have sealed off Nando’s in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, tonight after a man was believed to have been hurt in an incident inside the restaurant.

Officers can be seen questioning customers inside the building after a man was taken to hospital with what is believed to have been a head injury.

Eyewitnesses said two ambulances were called to the scene at about 6.30pm and treated the man in before taking him to hospital.

He had been seen earlier sitting at a table with a woman when he was involved in a disturbance with two other men.

