E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Direct Line donates £100,000 to Ipswich homeless during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 April 2020

Direct Line in Ipswich has donated £100,000 to support the homeless in the town during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Direct Line in Ipswich has donated £100,000 to support the homeless in the town during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An insurance firm with a base in Ipswich has donated £100,000 to provide essentials for homeless people in the town during the coronavirus crisis.

Penny James, Direct Line Group chief executive, said it was down to everyone to do their bit to help during the coronavirus, after the firm donated �100,000 to supporting the homeless in Ipswich. Picture: DIRECT LINE GROUP/NICK STRUGNELLPenny James, Direct Line Group chief executive, said it was down to everyone to do their bit to help during the coronavirus, after the firm donated �100,000 to supporting the homeless in Ipswich. Picture: DIRECT LINE GROUP/NICK STRUGNELL

The company, which has an office in Friars Street, donated the six figure sum from its community fund this week to Ipswich Borough Council to be used specifically for the town’s homeless.

MORE: Ipswich Borough Council allocates £150,000 for homeless accommodation during coronavirus

The council confirmed it would be using the money to buy dozens of ‘starter packs’ for families and individuals moving into temporary accommodation without supplies.

Penny James, Direct Line Group chief executive said: “We’re delighted we can support people in Ipswich who are facing emergency situations.

“It’s exactly why we set our community fund up in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

Ipswich Borough councillor Neil MacDonald, housing portfolio-holder, said the money would be spent wisely. Picture: IBCIpswich Borough councillor Neil MacDonald, housing portfolio-holder, said the money would be spent wisely. Picture: IBC

“These are unprecedented times and it’s down to all of us to make a difference where we can.”

Last month the government handed Ipswich Borough Council £5,000 to help rough sleepers who needed to self-isolate, before the council’s chief executive Russell Williams rubber-stamped a £150,000 fund to provide hotel accommodation for 12 weeks.

MORE: Follow the latest updates on the Suffolk Coronavirus Facebook page

According to the council, homeless households and rough sleepers are among those at highest risk, with the fund helping secure those people a safe place to stay.

The £100,000 from Direct Line will be used to fund starter kits for those people, which will include bedding, crockery, saucepans, nappies, toiletries, electrical goods, drawing books for those with children, food and shopping vouchers.

The council confirmed those sleeping rough will be offered a change of clothes or vouchers too.

Councillor Neil MacDonald, housing portfolio-holder at the council said: “This is a wonderful donation from Direct Line Group.

“The money will enable us to support some of the most vulnerable people in Ipswich by giving them some basic goods when they arrive in temporary accommodation.

“These are supplies most of us take for granted but will make all the difference to people who have nothing or very little.

MORE: How Ipswich Borough Council is redeploying staff during COVID-19 crisis

“I want to thank the company for selecting Ipswich for their charitable funding – I can assure them and everyone it will be money well spent.”

The company is closing its Ipswich office in 2022 as part of nationwide cutbacks, but confirmed staff would be given 12 months notice of the closure date.

To stay abreast of all the latest coronavirus updates in Suffolk you can sign up to the daily newsletter here or alternatively bookmark the Coronavirus topic page on the EADT website here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fire breaks out in house near Chantry Park

Fire fighters battled flames at a property in Hadleigh Road, opposite Chantry Park. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Direct Line donates £100,000 to Ipswich homeless during coronavirus crisis

Direct Line in Ipswich has donated £100,000 to support the homeless in the town during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Hospital can focus on fighting coronavirus – not paying off its debt

Debts have been written off at the trust which runs Ipswich Hospital. Picture: ARCHANT

Chantry pond work nears completion after work through lockdown

Chantry park pond Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Gio, Jimmy, Magic, Reuser, DJ and more – a look at Town’s all-time top loanees

Giovanni Dos Santos was a hero at Portman Road during his loan spell at the club
Drive 24