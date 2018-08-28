Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ringing in the changes at one of the oldest established estate agencies in the country

PUBLISHED: 06:00 04 January 2019

Estate agent Flick & Son office in Aldeburgh Picture: FLICK & SON

Estate agent Flick & Son office in Aldeburgh Picture: FLICK & SON

Archant

Suffolk coastal estate agents Flick & Son has new ownership going into 2019, but it remains a local family-owned business.

Peter Watson, director of Flick & SonPeter Watson, director of Flick & Son

Owner Peter Watson has acquired the shares of fellow director Chris Burrell-Saward, who is retiring after more than 45 years working in estate agency within Suffolk, including at Cobbe & Wincer, Oxborrows and L Jack Denny.

The directors acquired Flick & Son 24 years ago in a management buy-out from their employers, Royal Insurance Property Services, who had previously bought Flick & Son from the Flick family in 1987.

Flick & Son goes back to 1833 when it was founded by Samuel Flick, in Saxmundham. Five generations of Flicks worked in the business, and it is one of the oldest established estate agents in the whole country.

It now has branches in Aldeburgh, Halesworth, Leiston, Saxmundham and Southwold, employing around 25.

Mr Watson said: “Chris has been a significant shareholder in Flick & Son since the management buy-out in 1994 and to ensure that Flick & Son continues as an independent, family-owned practice, I am pleased to announce I have acquired Chris’ shareholding in the company to add to my own.

“This investment in the company underlines my confidence that Flick & Son will, by any measurement, continue to be the leading estate agency and property management company, on Suffolk’s Heritage Coast long into the future under managing director Paul Gray’s leadership, continuing a success story which goes back to 1833 when Flick & Son was founded by Samuel Flick.”

Mr Gray became managing director in April 2018.

Mr Watson, who lives in Aldeburgh, said he was optimistic about the future.

“There is always going to be local, high street estate agents providing a personal service for people wanting to sell and buy properties, despite the growth of online.

“Estate agency is a lot more personal now. It is down to individuals who work hard for their clients.

“I have been living in Aldeburgh more than 20 years.

“We have a very good area of the property market where there is always demand.

“The property market goes up and down, but demand is always strong in the east Suffolk coastal area.

“There is always more people wanting to come here than there are properties to buy.

“Homes here are popular with local people and others moving here from other parts of the country.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

One of Norfolk’s smallest places of worship holds final service after 70 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

A140 closed in both directions after two car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Banham Zoo inundated with too many Christmas trees for animals to eat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Second Brexit referendum ‘may be only option’ - Gummer

Ben Gummer

White van driver arrested on suspicion of drug-driving

The white van seized on the A1071 in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Learner rider arrested after testing positive for cannabis

Police stopped a learner rider in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Compensation denied to firms complaining over road closure

The Scottish Power transformers closed Wherstead Road for several hours Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists