Mum brings Disney Florida ‘Dopey Challenge’ to her back garden

Karen Hamilaton replicated the world famous Disney Dopey Challenge in her own back garden. Picture: KAREN HAMILTON Archant

Marathon fanatics have been resorting to running rings of their garden during lockdown, but one mum has topped them all by bringing sunny Florida all the way to Suffolk in a crazy Disney challenge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Karen wore down the grass in her garden from running the Dopey Challenge over four days. Picture: KAREN HAMILTON Karen wore down the grass in her garden from running the Dopey Challenge over four days. Picture: KAREN HAMILTON

Karen Hamilton made headlines in the New Year for completing a staggering 50 marathons before she turned 50 years old by running the Dopey Challenge at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The mum-of-two loved the four-day trial so much she decided to replicate it in her Stowupland garden over the Easter weekend to work towards her new goal of another 50 marathons in just one year – making her part of the exclusive 100 marathon club.

“I was meant to do a 100-mile run at the end of the month and was also signed up to do the Isle of Man marathon on the Easter weekend,” Karen said.

“I had already been doing 5km around my garden to stay fit while the kids are being home schooled and thought it would be great to do a virtual Dopey challenge instead when the events got cancelled.”

Karen Hamilton replicated the world famous Disney Dopey Challenge in her own back garden. Picture: KAREN HAMILTON Karen Hamilton replicated the world famous Disney Dopey Challenge in her own back garden. Picture: KAREN HAMILTON

You may also want to watch:

The 50-year-old wanted to recreate as many of the brilliant parts of the Florida run as she could, such as meeting Disney characters and taking selfies with them and winning Disney medals.

To help, her children Sam, 10, and Jessica, 8, popped up on the run every so often with various teddies and cuddly toys so their mum could stop and take a quick selfie.

Karen donned her Disney running gear each day and wore a flat track into the grass around the garden from her hundreds of laps.

On Good Friday she ran 5km, which was 25 laps of her garden and house, then on Easter Saturday 10km - which was 50 laps. Easter Sunday was a half-marathon of 105 laps and finally, on Easter Sunday, she completed 210 laps to finish with the full marathon.

The super-mum prefers long distances and said: “The 10km is the worst one for me, after that I get into it and just forget where I am and switch off – but I get bored if it’s any less.”

Karen has been fundraising for several years in memory of her stepfather Bob Gladden, who died three months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016.

To donate to The Brain Tumour Charity, visit Karen’s Just Giving page.