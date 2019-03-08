Partly Cloudy

Disruption after train vandalised on Ipswich line

PUBLISHED: 16:09 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:12 11 June 2019

Services are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe after a train was vandalised Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A bus replacement service has been requested to run between Ipswich and Felixstowe after a train was victim to an incident of vandalism.

Greater Anglia has confirmed services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended until further notice after a train used on the line was vandalised.

A bus replacement service has been requested to transport passengers between the two stations.

Buses will not call at Westerfield and customers are requested to use the station help point to request alternative road transport.

Specific train service alterations are available on the Journey Check website.

Stay with us for updates.

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Road closed after lorry crash near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

