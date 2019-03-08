Disruption after train vandalised on Ipswich line

A bus replacement service has been requested to run between Ipswich and Felixstowe after a train was victim to an incident of vandalism.

Greater Anglia has confirmed services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended until further notice after a train used on the line was vandalised.

A bus replacement service has been requested to transport passengers between the two stations.

Buses will not call at Westerfield and customers are requested to use the station help point to request alternative road transport.

Specific train service alterations are available on the Journey Check website.

Stay with us for updates.