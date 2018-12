Train delays after lorry strikes railway bridge

Trains travelling between Ipswich and Stowmarket may be delayed Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

All lines were blocked after a lorry collided with a railway bridge between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

Passengers travelling through Ipswich and Stowmarket are being warned to expect delays after a lorry struck Coddenham Road bridge near Needham Market.

Greater Anglia confirmed all lines were blocked while the bridge was assessed by a Network Rail employee.

All lines have now been reopened, but passengers are advised delays can be expected until 11.15am.