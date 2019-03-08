Delays on Ipswich line after driver taken ill
PUBLISHED: 19:01 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 19:05 27 April 2019
Archant
Trains heading through Ipswich have been disrupted after a driver was taken ill on the London-bound line.
One service has been terminated and a second will be started from Colchester after a driver was taken ill, affecting the line between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street.
The 6pm train from Norwich to London Liverpool Street was terminated at Ipswich, and the 8.30pm service from London Liverpool Street to Norwich will be started from Colchester at 9.23pm.
More information can be found on the Greater Anglia JourneyCheck website.