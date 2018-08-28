Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Train services between Colchester and Clacton are facing cancellations and delays this afternoon due to overhead wire problems.

Greater Anglia informed passengers about the alterations on Twitter.

They said: “Due to overhead wire problems between Colchester and #ClactonOnSea some lines are blocked. Services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. GA”

The fault also affected the 10.18 Liverpool street to Clacton on Sea and the 10.56am Colchester to Walton on the Naze.

The disruption is expected to continue until 2pm.