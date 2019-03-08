Disruption to rail services caused by broken down freight train
PUBLISHED: 06:57 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:05 23 April 2019
Archant
Disruption is expected on train services until 8am due to a broken down freight train between Ipswich and Manningtree.
Some lines are blocked and trains running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 15 minutes or revised.
Greater Anglia has apologised for the disruption.
Train alterations are currently as follows:
06.52 Ipswich to Liverpool Street starts at Colchester
07.30 Liverpool Street to Norwich has been cancelled
For more information, visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/