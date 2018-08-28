Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

People are being warned of rail delays after police attended to an incident involving ‘disruptive passengers’ on a Greater Anglia service.

A number of services have been disrupted due to a police incident on the line between Ipswich and Cambridge.

Greater Anglia has confirmed that train services running through Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell stations may be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes due to an incident involving disruptive passengers.

The incident happened on the 17.47pm train from Cambridge to Ipswich.

So far, the 19.31pm service from Ipswich to Cambridge, the 20.47pm service from Cambridge to Ipswich, and the 20.17pm service from Ipswich to Lowestoft have been cancelled.

Disruption is expected until 11pm tonight.

