WATCH: Man caught 'red-handed' breaking into key safe outside coffee shop

PUBLISHED: 19:43 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:43 19 February 2020

Liam Burns was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for trying to break into a key safe outside a business in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Liam Burns was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for trying to break into a key safe outside a business in Ipswich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who was caught 'red-handed' while trying to force open a key safe at a business in Ipswich has been jailed for eight weeks.

Liam Burns, 29, of Rose Lane, Diss, Norfolk, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday February 10, where he was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment for the offence of going equipped for theft and also ordered to pay £30 compensation.

The incident happened between 9.45pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, February 8 at Cool Beanz coffee shop in Russell Road.

Officers on patrol noticed two men near the business and one of them was witnessed attempting to force a key safe open with a screwdriver.

The two men, aged 29 and 47, were arrested and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where they were questioned.

Burns was subsequently charged with going to equipped for theft and was remanded.

A 47-year-old man was released in relation to the incident and no further action will be taken at this time.

Temporary sergeant Benjamin Towns said: "Liam Burns was quite literally caught red-handed by two officers who just happened to be on patrol at the time in the local vicinity.

"As the CCTV footage shows, Burns was completely unaware of the officers coming towards him but their quick response has resulted in a conviction and has stopped, what could have been, further expense for the business."

Comments have been disabled on this article.

