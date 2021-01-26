Published: 7:00 PM January 26, 2021

Romeo Done is an events company specialising in Old Skool music - Credit: Romeo Done

An Ipswich DJ, whose first lockdown event went viral, has plans to stream a 24-hour music event in aid of mental health and domestic abuse charities.

Gareth Harper — DJ Garfie — owns Romeo Done, an events company specialising in Garage, Dance and RnB sounds from across the 90s and 00s, and has been working in the industry for half his life.

Gareth Harper has been DJ'ing for nearly two decades - Credit: Isaacs on the Quay

The 38-year-old is the resident DJ at Isaacs on the Quay in Ipswich and has faced a difficult year, as the coronavirus pandemic stripped away all hope of in-person events. Nightclubs have also been closed since March.

However, he is determined to bring some party excitement into people's lives again and all for good causes.

He said: "The first online stream event I did in April went viral and people were loving it.

You may also want to watch:

"I've had my business swept from under my feet, so I want to give not only myself something fun to do, but also something to keep people's spirits high."

Renowned British DJ EZ recently held a similar event which raised over £90,000.

Gareth said he is not aiming that high, but hopes to bring in several thousands of pounds in donations.

Gareth wants to run an event which people can enjoy from the safety of their own homes - Credit: Romeo Done

He has chosen Ormiston Families and Lighthouse Women's Aid as the recipients of the event, after deciding mental health had been one of the areas hardest hit by Covid, as well as children stuck in abusive homes.

The event will be streamed on several platforms, including Twitch, Facebook and YouTube, at a date yet to be confirmed.

Romeo Done has built up a good reputation over the last few years, after Gareth decided in 2016 to inject life back into the Ipswich nightlife scene.

The company is known for having one of the best "old skool" nights in East Anglia and, before the pandemic, would regularly sell out in advance.

The event will be streamed from a private location in Gareth's home town of Woodbridge.

Fellow DJ Gavin Lamb will be sharing the workload by taking on one of the 12-hour shifts on the decks.

Gareth's friend and fellow DJ Gavin Lamb will be taking on a 12-hour stint for the event - Credit: Romeo Done

If you'd like to get in touch with Gareth about how to get involved with the event, email him at: info@romeodone.co.uk