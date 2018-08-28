Rain

News Year, new hobby? College offers courses in DJing and dressmaking

PUBLISHED: 10:59 11 January 2019

Oli Footer practises his DJ skills Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Oli Footer practises his DJ skills Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE

Here is your chance to become a superstar DJ, artist or writer in 2019.

At the start of a New Year, some take the opportunity to learn a new skill or hobby - or get back into their old hobbies.

Now Suffolk New College, in Ipswich, has created a new set of leisure courses beginning in January and running throughout the year.

Options include everything from dressmaking to drawing and painting to printmaking and even a DJ course which starts on Tuesday, January 15.

Marketing manager, Craig Shimmon, said: “Classes are always filled with a diverse mix of people of all ages and backgrounds who are keen to get skills that will take their lives in a new direction.

“They help people make new friends and they are designed to not just be educational, but to allow people to relax and have fun. This year’s offer is a really interesting mix.

“We have found in the past that many people want to start a new year by gaining a new hobby – therefore this programme is an outlet for gaining a new interest at the start of the year.”

For more details about this range of courses you can visit the Suffolk New College website, or call 01473 382369.

