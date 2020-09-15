Ipswich fashion boutique joins in campaign to ‘shop small’ and boost independents

Mandy Errington opened DJV Boutique in 2012 and her shop has been included in the Small Biz 100 campaign to promote small businesses. Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY Archant

A spotlight is being shone on an Ipswich boutique which has been selected to take part in a national campaign highlighting inspiring small businesses.

DJV Boutique was opened in 2012 in Cox Lane, Ipswich. Picture: DJV BOUTIQUE DJV Boutique was opened in 2012 in Cox Lane, Ipswich. Picture: DJV BOUTIQUE

DJV Boutique, at 10 Cox Lane, opened in 2012 selling fashion lines of bags, clothing and accessories, while specialising in ethical beauty ranges.

It also provides bespoke services, such as styling packages and an online gifting solution.

This is the eighth year the Small Biz 100 campaign has been running and last year it encouraged 17.6million people to shop small in the UK on Small Business Saturday – generating an estimated £800million.

The 100-day run-up to this year’s Small Business Saturday – on December 5 – will place different companies in the limelight - and on October 13, DJV Boutique will get its time to shine.

DJV Boutique was opened in 2012 in Cox Lane, Ipswich. Picture: DJV BOUTIQUE DJV Boutique was opened in 2012 in Cox Lane, Ipswich. Picture: DJV BOUTIQUE

Mandy Errington, owner of the Ipswich shop, said: “It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be part of a wider network representing small businesses across the UK.

“The support at this time is invaluable and we’re excited about what lies ahead, from our own standpoint and the collaborative efforts combined being part of Small Biz 100.”

The town centre boutique will have special offers online and in-store on October 13 and also plans to launch its customer loyalty scheme.

Small Biz 100 will be celebrating a vibrant range of small, community driven businesses on their social media pages in the 100 day run up to the big Saturday event in December.

Michelle Ovens MBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Congratulations to DJV Boutique for joining the Small Biz 100.

“This campaign highlights the amazing, positive impact small firms have on communities across the UK.

“Given the phenomenally tough time small businesses have had, and the special role they played supporting communities in lockdown, it’s vital we continue to support them as this crisis continues.

“This year’s Small Business Saturday is going to be the most important one yet, and we’re determined it will also be the best.”

