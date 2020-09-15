E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich fashion boutique joins in campaign to ‘shop small’ and boost independents

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 September 2020

Mandy Errington opened DJV Boutique in 2012 and her shop has been included in the Small Biz 100 campaign to promote small businesses. Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Mandy Errington opened DJV Boutique in 2012 and her shop has been included in the Small Biz 100 campaign to promote small businesses. Picture: ANGLIA PICTURE AGENCY

Archant

A spotlight is being shone on an Ipswich boutique which has been selected to take part in a national campaign highlighting inspiring small businesses.

DJV Boutique was opened in 2012 in Cox Lane, Ipswich. Picture: DJV BOUTIQUEDJV Boutique was opened in 2012 in Cox Lane, Ipswich. Picture: DJV BOUTIQUE

DJV Boutique, at 10 Cox Lane, opened in 2012 selling fashion lines of bags, clothing and accessories, while specialising in ethical beauty ranges.

It also provides bespoke services, such as styling packages and an online gifting solution.

This is the eighth year the Small Biz 100 campaign has been running and last year it encouraged 17.6million people to shop small in the UK on Small Business Saturday – generating an estimated £800million.

The 100-day run-up to this year’s Small Business Saturday – on December 5 – will place different companies in the limelight - and on October 13, DJV Boutique will get its time to shine.

DJV Boutique was opened in 2012 in Cox Lane, Ipswich. Picture: DJV BOUTIQUEDJV Boutique was opened in 2012 in Cox Lane, Ipswich. Picture: DJV BOUTIQUE

Mandy Errington, owner of the Ipswich shop, said: “It’s a huge honour and a privilege to be part of a wider network representing small businesses across the UK.

You may also want to watch:

“The support at this time is invaluable and we’re excited about what lies ahead, from our own standpoint and the collaborative efforts combined being part of Small Biz 100.”

The town centre boutique will have special offers online and in-store on October 13 and also plans to launch its customer loyalty scheme.

Small Biz 100 will be celebrating a vibrant range of small, community driven businesses on their social media pages in the 100 day run up to the big Saturday event in December.

Michelle Ovens MBE, director of Small Business Saturday UK, said: “Congratulations to DJV Boutique for joining the Small Biz 100.

“This campaign highlights the amazing, positive impact small firms have on communities across the UK.

“Given the phenomenally tough time small businesses have had, and the special role they played supporting communities in lockdown, it’s vital we continue to support them as this crisis continues.

“This year’s Small Business Saturday is going to be the most important one yet, and we’re determined it will also be the best.”

MORE: Meet the family making these colourful leggings with unique local designs

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

“No talking at work” warning to returning Ipswich council staff

Staff are preparing to return to Grafton House. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich man found guilty of deliberately driving his car at three men

Thomas Broughton, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, has been warned he faces a jail sentence after being found guilty of driving his car at three men in St Helen's Street, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Former pub could be turned into a home

The Admiral's Head pub in Little Bealings closed in 2012, with owners seeking permission to convert it into a home Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Fowkes is hat-trick hero as Needham beat Stowmarket to set up final date with Lowestoft

Needham Market players celebrate after Ben Fowkes breaks the deadlock with the opening goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON

RAF base lit up to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain

RAF Bawdsey, a former radar station in Suffolk, one of two sites where an