Commuters warned not to travel after train fault

Rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are suspended this morning because of a train fault.

Passengers are being asked not to travel between the two stations.

Greater Anglia bosses said an update will follow in the next three hours.

They apologised to customers for the disruption.

People with tickets purchased in advance will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains, if their booked service is cancelled, bosses added.

There is also disruption on the Norwich to London line due to overrunning engineering works at Ilford.

All lines have now re-opened, but services are currently being delayed by up to 20 minutes or cancelled.

Those who are delayed by more than 15 minutes or more may be entitled to compensation via the rail operator's Delay Repay scheme.

Use the firm's JourneyCheck tool to see if your rail service is delayed.

New trains came into service on the Ipswich to Felixstowe branch line late last year.

