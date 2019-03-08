E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Don't be selfish, be elf-ish! Jobs in Santa's grotto open to applicants

PUBLISHED: 16:30 04 September 2019

Christmas elves wanted at Dobbies garden centre, with applications open until October 4 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Christmas elves wanted at Dobbies garden centre, with applications open until October 4 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

There's an elf shortage at Dobbies garden centre - could you spread some cheer as Santa's little helper this Christmas?

The Woodbridge branch of Dobbies is hiring seasonal staff to help Santa in his grotto Picture: SU ANDERSONThe Woodbridge branch of Dobbies is hiring seasonal staff to help Santa in his grotto Picture: SU ANDERSON

The garden centre in Woodbridge has started advertising for seasonal staff to take on a role as elves.

The shop has a large offering of Christmas stock due to hit the shelves soon but also needs a crew of merry helpers to make magical moments for children visiting Santa's grotto.

In their job advert, Dobbies promises budding elves the chance to make children's Christmas dreams a reality.

You may also want to watch:

"From the moment you step into the role you will have fun spreading the magic of Christmas - from regaling stories from the North Pole to asking children about their Christmas list," says the online advert.

As well as shifts in the grotto, elves will be meeting and entertaining families at breakfast and tea events in the garden centre restaurant.

Successful elves are promised a special costume for the role.

The garden centre says the job with involve between eight and 30 hours of work a week.

Applications are being accepted until October 4.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

‘He died for six minutes’ – Ian meets heroes that saved him

Ian Clarke and his partner Marina Keevil with the people that saved Ian's life. L-R James Brewer, Sam Hunnibell,Marina Keevil, Ian Clarke,Nigel Watts, John Rawlinson, Michael Watts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

‘He died for six minutes’ – Ian meets heroes that saved him

Ian Clarke and his partner Marina Keevil with the people that saved Ian's life. L-R James Brewer, Sam Hunnibell,Marina Keevil, Ian Clarke,Nigel Watts, John Rawlinson, Michael Watts Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Have you been snapped celebrating Town’s latest win at Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday, August 31? Picture: LICKLIST

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich man jailed and banned from keeping animals for life after shocking RSPCA discovery

The Ipswich man has been banned for life from keeping any animals. Picture: RSPCA

Ignore eBay, says council – as souvenirs from Ed Sheeran exhibition in Ipswich attract huge mark-ups

The Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk catalogue has proved very popular on EBay Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

When plans for a new Felixstowe leisure centre will be revealed

Felixstowe Leisure Centre is aging, and could be demolished under latest plans. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Don’t be selfish, be elf-ish! Jobs in Santa’s grotto open to applicants

Christmas elves wanted at Dobbies garden centre, with applications open until October 4 Picture: SU ANDERSON

‘I’ll keep plugging away and hopefully get my chance’ - Roberts hopes his brace may lead to league opportunities

Jordan Roberts scored twice as Town beat Spurs U21s 2-1 at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists