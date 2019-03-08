Don't be selfish, be elf-ish! Jobs in Santa's grotto open to applicants

Christmas elves wanted at Dobbies garden centre, with applications open until October 4 Picture: SU ANDERSON Archant

There's an elf shortage at Dobbies garden centre - could you spread some cheer as Santa's little helper this Christmas?

The Woodbridge branch of Dobbies is hiring seasonal staff to help Santa in his grotto Picture: SU ANDERSON The Woodbridge branch of Dobbies is hiring seasonal staff to help Santa in his grotto Picture: SU ANDERSON

The garden centre in Woodbridge has started advertising for seasonal staff to take on a role as elves.

The shop has a large offering of Christmas stock due to hit the shelves soon but also needs a crew of merry helpers to make magical moments for children visiting Santa's grotto.

In their job advert, Dobbies promises budding elves the chance to make children's Christmas dreams a reality.

"From the moment you step into the role you will have fun spreading the magic of Christmas - from regaling stories from the North Pole to asking children about their Christmas list," says the online advert.

As well as shifts in the grotto, elves will be meeting and entertaining families at breakfast and tea events in the garden centre restaurant.

Successful elves are promised a special costume for the role.

The garden centre says the job with involve between eight and 30 hours of work a week.

Applications are being accepted until October 4.