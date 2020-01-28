E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Boy, 15, arrested after woman in her 70s robbed outside her home

PUBLISHED: 10:27 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 28 January 2020

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was robbed in Dobbs Lane, Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was dragged to the ground and robbed outside her home.

The robbery happened in Dobbs Lane, Kesgrave on Monday, January 27 around 2.15pm.

The woman was outside her home when a male on a push bike dragged her to the ground after grabbing her handbag before riding away.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the woman was shaken but not seriously hurt.

Later in the evening, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he currently remains.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/5584/20.

Alternatively, information can be supplied to Crimestoppers 0800 555111 or via their website.

