E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager released under investigation following robbery of woman in 70s

PUBLISHED: 17:03 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 29 January 2020

A teenager has been released following investigations into the robbery of a woman in her 70s Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A teenager has been released following investigations into the robbery of a woman in her 70s Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Suffolk police have re-appealed for information regarding a robbery earlier this week in which a woman in her 70s was pushed to the ground.

A robbery took place in Dobbs Lane, Kesgrave on Monday, January 27 at around 2.15pm.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was outside her house when a male on a push bike dragged her to the ground by grabbing her handbag and cycling off with it. The victim was left shaken but not seriously hurt following the incident.

Police were called to the scene later in the evening and arrested a 15-year-old male teenager on suspicion of robbery.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released under investigation.

Suffolk police are appealing for motorists who were travelling around the area of Portal Avenue, Deben Avenue and Dobbs Lane between the time of 1.45pm and 2,30pm on Monday, January 27 to get in touch.

As well as those who were travelling on Dobbs Lane between 2pm and 2.45pm.

In particular, officers are after any dash cam footage of these areas at those times.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/5584/20.

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 15, arrested after woman in her 70s robbed outside her home

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was robbed in Dobbs Lane, Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 15, arrested after woman in her 70s robbed outside her home

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman in her 70s was robbed in Dobbs Lane, Kesgrave Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Inquest opened into death of newborn baby nearly 15 years ago

Riyad shortly after birth Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Gym near Ipswich town centre set to close

The Better Gym is Russell Road is to close due to operational losses Picture: DAVID VINCENT

If the northern bypass is shelved, what needs to happen in Ipswich?

The northern route report has raised fresh questions as to how to solve congestion around Ipswich, such as pinch points at Star Lane. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Detective entry scheme hailed as ‘hugely successful’ as new crop joins force

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said the scheme was launched to address some of the challenges around recruitment Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Teenager released under investigation following robbery of woman in 70s

A teenager has been released following investigations into the robbery of a woman in her 70s Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24