A teenager has been released following investigations into the robbery of a woman in her 70s

Suffolk police have re-appealed for information regarding a robbery earlier this week in which a woman in her 70s was pushed to the ground.

A robbery took place in Dobbs Lane, Kesgrave on Monday, January 27 at around 2.15pm.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, was outside her house when a male on a push bike dragged her to the ground by grabbing her handbag and cycling off with it. The victim was left shaken but not seriously hurt following the incident.

Police were called to the scene later in the evening and arrested a 15-year-old male teenager on suspicion of robbery.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released under investigation.

Suffolk police are appealing for motorists who were travelling around the area of Portal Avenue, Deben Avenue and Dobbs Lane between the time of 1.45pm and 2,30pm on Monday, January 27 to get in touch.

As well as those who were travelling on Dobbs Lane between 2pm and 2.45pm.

In particular, officers are after any dash cam footage of these areas at those times.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should contact Ipswich police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/5584/20.