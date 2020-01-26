E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Busy road closed after sewage floods street following pump failure

PUBLISHED: 13:59 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 26 January 2020

Sewage has flooded Dobbs Lane in Kesgrave after a pump failure. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A failed pump has forced Suffolk police to close a busy road in Kesgrave after sewage flooded the street.

The broken pump at Anglian Water's Kesgrave sewage station has forced the closure of Dobbs Lane.

The fault meant that sewage backed up along the pipe and burst out through a manhole cover.

The road is closed at Dobbs Drift junction down to the junction with Foxhall Road due to the flooding.

The faulty pump has now been fixed. However, the road will remain closed until it has been cleared of the sewage.

A cleaning tanker is currently on its way to the scene.

Residents are reporting an unpleasant smell coming from the area and signs and cones are blocking the road.

Suffolk Highways have now taken over control of the closure.

Drivers intending to travel along the road are being instructed to take a diversion along Bell Lane instead.

