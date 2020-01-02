Man who 'continued to flout the law' is jailed

Dobri Dobrev was on a suspended sentence when police caught him driving his father's car without a licence or insurance Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

An Ipswich man has been jailed after receiving his third conviction in six months for driving while disqualified.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dobri Dobrev admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 23-year-old was serving a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified when pulled over by police in a silver Volkswagen Golf in Chantry Road, Saxmundham.

The following day, he appeared before magistrates on video link in custody at Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

Dobrev, of Poppy Close, was handed a 16 week term of imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, along with a 23-month driving ban and 140 hours of unpaid work at the same court on August 16.

The suspended sentence had been imposed to replace a 12-month community order and 12-month disqualification he received for driving while disqualified in June.

You may also want to watch:

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said Dobrev "knew he wasn't insured, knew he was banned, and knew he didn't have a valid licence" when he drove his father's vehicle to a petrol station from the car wash where they both worked.

He said Dobrev was originally disqualified for accumulating 14 penalty points on his licence.

Ellie Carter, mitigating, said Dobrev fully accepted the offences and had completed 175 hours of unpaid work before the 12-month community order was revoked and replaced with a suspended sentence.

She said Dobrev had driven a very short distance to refuel his father's car, but acknowledged the latest offences were aggravated by his previous convictions and the active suspended sentence.

She said Dobrev lived with his partner and their child, and was the sole breadwinner for the household.

Magistrates activated the suspended sentence in full and added another 18 weeks' custody for the latest offence of driving while disqualified.

He was jailed for 34 weeks and told he will be due for release on licence after serving half the period behind bars. He was also banned from driving for 36 months, and his licence endorsed for driving without insurance.

Magistrates said they had reached their decision due to Dobrev's "abysmal driving record" and his continual flouting of the law.