Heavy traffic on A14 after car and lorry collide

PUBLISHED: 15:34 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 06 March 2020

A Ford Focus and a lorry have been involved in a crash by the A14 Dock Spur Roundabout in Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

There is heavy traffic on the A14 at Felixstowe following a crash between a Ford Focus and a lorry by the Dock Spur Roundabout.

Suffolk police were called to the scene of the crash shortly after 2.10pm today.

The Ford Focus car and an HGV had collided on the southbound carriageway, just before the Dock Spur Roundabout.

A police spokesman said no one is believed to have suffered any injuries.

Police remain at the scene awaiting recovery crews.

