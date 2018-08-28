Sunshine and Showers

Hero police dog catches ‘fleeing’ suspects after car chase

PUBLISHED: 19:51 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:00 07 January 2019

PD Daley successfully tracked down two suspects following the car chase in Ipswich Picture: NS POLICE DOGS

PD Daley successfully tracked down two suspects following the car chase in Ipswich Picture: NS POLICE DOGS

NS POLICE DOGS

A loyal police dog has been praised by officers for chasing and detaining two suspects following an Ipswich car chase.

PD Daley, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit, assisted officers from Ipswich West Police with the ‘stinger’ operation on Saturday night after police caught sight of a vehicle they believed to be stolen.

The German Shepherd successfully stopped the two suspects in their tracks after they allegedly tried to escape.

Taking to social media to praise PD Daley for his good work, the Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dog Unit tweeted: “Stolen vehicle sighted and pursued by @IpsWestPolice stinger successfully deployed by @NSRAPT then PD Daley chases and detains not 1 but 2 of the occupants trying to escape!! #Teamwork #HappyDays #2detained”.

