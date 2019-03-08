Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Lamb dies after dog attacks flock of sheep

PUBLISHED: 16:40 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 02 May 2019

A lamb has died after a dog chased a flock of sheep in Playford (stock image) Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

A lamb has died after a dog chased a flock of sheep in Playford (stock image) Picture: PAMELA BIDWELL

(c) copyright citizenside.com

Police are investigating after a dog attacked a flock of sheep in Playford - leaving one lamb dead.

It happened in a meadow in the village overnight between Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “It is believed that a dog entered the meadow and then chased and attacked a flock of sheep.

You may also want to watch:

“A lamb was found deceased as a result of the incident.”

Police are reminding dog owners to take steps to make sure their pets are under control as they are responsible for them and their behaviour when out walking.

Witnesses or anybody with any information should contact PC Kevin Stollery on 101, quoting crime reference 37/24419/19 or email Kevin.Stollery@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road is closed following a two car crash. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road is closed following a two car crash. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich man, 78, tried to set up school holiday sex with ‘13-year-old’ decoy

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Site of Ipswich’s DW Fitness gym sold for £4.6m

The site housing Ipswich’s DW Fitness and Orwell Motorcycles in Ranelagh Road has been sold to Highcroft Investments. Photo: James Carr.

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Transfer window changes give Ipswich Town more time to complete summer deals following drop into League One

Town manager Paul Lambert . Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The burning questions we need answered in the Line of Duty finale

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 30/04/2019 - Programme Name: Line of Duty - Series 5 - TX: n/a - Episode: Line of Duty S5 - Episode 6 (No. 6) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED TILL 00:01 30TH APRIL 2019*** Carmichael (ANNA MAXWELL MARTIN), Hastings (ADRIAN DUNBAR) - (C) World Productions Ltd - Photographer: Aidan Monaghan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists