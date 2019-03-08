Lamb dies after dog attacks flock of sheep

Police are investigating after a dog attacked a flock of sheep in Playford - leaving one lamb dead.

It happened in a meadow in the village overnight between Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “It is believed that a dog entered the meadow and then chased and attacked a flock of sheep.

“A lamb was found deceased as a result of the incident.”

Police are reminding dog owners to take steps to make sure their pets are under control as they are responsible for them and their behaviour when out walking.

Witnesses or anybody with any information should contact PC Kevin Stollery on 101, quoting crime reference 37/24419/19 or email Kevin.Stollery@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.