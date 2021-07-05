Ipswich area among the worst for dog attacks on posties in UK

Published: 6:00 AM July 5, 2021

Suffolk had among the highest number of dog attacks on postal workers in the past year - Credit: Archant

The Ipswich area had among the most dog attacks on postal workers in the past year, despite a 31% decrease in the total number of incidents during the pandemic.

Royal Mail research shows there were 41 dog attacks on postal workers in the IP postcode area — which covers most of Suffolk, and parts of east Cambridgeshire and south Norfolk — the fifth most for any postcode area across the whole country.

This is the same number of attacks as there were in 2019/20, and it is the second consecutive year the Ipswich area has had among the most attacks in the UK.

Overall there were 1,690 dog attacks across the UK in the last year, down by almost a third compared to the year before. Royal Mail bosses say this decrease is because of the new "no-contact" deliveries brought in to ensure social distancing.

However, this still equates to 33 dog attacks per week. Royal Mail says these attacks caused more than 900 days of absence in 2020/21 — with the longest layoff being 127 days.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Shaun Davis, Royal Mail Group global director of safety, health, wellbeing and sustainability said: “We are pleased to see such a significant decrease in dog attacks on our staff this past year.

"However, 33 dog attacks per week on postal workers is still alarmingly high. We are aware that a change in our delivery procedures was the main factor for the reduction in attacks this year.

"We now need to build on this change, and further reduce the number of attacks on our people. So, we are asking our customers – and our colleagues - not to become complacent as there is still much work to do in bringing the figure down even further.

"The safety of our people is of paramount importance as they work hard to keep the UK connected.”

Most dog attacks (41%) took place at the front door, while 31% took place in the driveway or garden and another 20% of the dog attacks took place through the letter box.

Just 8% of the attacks took place in the street.