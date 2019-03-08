Police probe two dog bite attacks in Ipswich

Police are investigating two dog bite incidents in Ipswich - in Victoria Street and Christchurch Park . Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Police are investigating reports of two dog bite attacks in Ipswich.

According to a police spokesman, the first happened in Victoria Street at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, July 2.

A dog, described as a 'Staffie', bit a black Labrador on the mouth, giving the dog a cut lip as a result.

The owner of the Labrador, a man in his 60s, was also bitten on the hand as was a woman in her 60s.

A second dog bite incident happened on Saturday, June 29, at around 8.10am.

A man in his early 40s was jogging in Christchurch Park when he was bitten on the buttock by a large black dog.

He required hospital treatment to two puncture wounds to his skin.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference 37/38511/19 for the first incident and 37/38499/19 for the second. Alternatively, email judith.oliver@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.