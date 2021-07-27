News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Join Instagram canine star for a sausage dog picnic at Ipswich park

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM July 27, 2021   
Eevee wearing her pink fluffy jumper

Eevee wearing her pink fluffy jumper - Credit: Kitty Brandon

Instagram dog star Eevee will be joining other sausage dogs for a picnic in Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

Digby and Suffolk Instagram star Eeve are heading to Christchurch Park for the Sausage Dog Picnic. 

Digby and Suffolk Instagram star Eevee are heading to Christchurch Park for the Sausage Dog Picnic. - Credit: Kitty Brandon

Suffolk miniature dachshund Eevee, who has 17,000 followers on Instagram is hosting the Sausage Dog Picnic. 

Her owner Kitty Brandon, a nurse at Ipswich Hospital, said: "Me and my partner Chris got Eevee, our sausage dog a year and a half ago and she really has changed our lives for the better.

Eevee and Cooper

Eevee and Cooper - Credit: Kitty Brandon

"I started the Instagram for her to post cute pictures of her, and over the pandemic, it really blew up. Sausage dog owners really have a sense of community, especially in Suffolk, so now I wanted to hold a free event for all the sausage dogs, whilst raising awareness for this lovey doggy daycare [ the Dogs Squad]."

The event also raises money for the Ipswich-based Dogs Squad, which supports people with learning disabilities and looks after people's dogs.

Lots of sausage dogs will be attending

Lots of sausage dogs will be attending - Credit: Kitty Brandon

You may also want to watch:

There is going to be free doggy ice cream provided by Jude's Ice Cream, party bags supplied by Sausage Dog Sanctuary, lots of games and toys, a photo station for the dachshunds, and doggy afternoon tea at the picnic. 

Afternoon tea will also be part of the Sausage Dog Picnic at Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Afternoon tea will also be part of the Sausage Dog Picnic at Christchurch Park, Ipswich - Credit: Kitty Brandon

The Sausage Dog Picnic is free and on Sunday, August 1 at 11am at the Old Upper Bowls Green at Christchurch Park, Ipswich. 

