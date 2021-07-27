Join Instagram canine star for a sausage dog picnic at Ipswich park
- Credit: Kitty Brandon
Instagram dog star Eevee will be joining other sausage dogs for a picnic in Christchurch Park in Ipswich.
Suffolk miniature dachshund Eevee, who has 17,000 followers on Instagram is hosting the Sausage Dog Picnic.
Her owner Kitty Brandon, a nurse at Ipswich Hospital, said: "Me and my partner Chris got Eevee, our sausage dog a year and a half ago and she really has changed our lives for the better.
"I started the Instagram for her to post cute pictures of her, and over the pandemic, it really blew up. Sausage dog owners really have a sense of community, especially in Suffolk, so now I wanted to hold a free event for all the sausage dogs, whilst raising awareness for this lovey doggy daycare [ the Dogs Squad]."
The event also raises money for the Ipswich-based Dogs Squad, which supports people with learning disabilities and looks after people's dogs.
You may also want to watch:
There is going to be free doggy ice cream provided by Jude's Ice Cream, party bags supplied by Sausage Dog Sanctuary, lots of games and toys, a photo station for the dachshunds, and doggy afternoon tea at the picnic.
The Sausage Dog Picnic is free and on Sunday, August 1 at 11am at the Old Upper Bowls Green at Christchurch Park, Ipswich.
Most Read
- 1 Car crashes into cafe closing Ipswich road
- 2 Ipswich man charged with dangerous driving following Audi crash in Norwich Road
- 3 Person taken to hospital after collision in Sainsbury's car park in Ipswich
- 4 Women facing prison after admitting robbery in Ipswich
- 5 Rolling road block put in place on A14 after concerns for safety
- 6 Ipswich father caught with indecent images of children avoids jail
- 7 Ipswich traffic measure 'on its way out' as petition launched
- 8 Men sentenced for 'vicious' attack in Ipswich churchyard
- 9 New special school planned for former BT site
- 10 Kenyan school chums meet by 'unbelievable chance' at Suffolk village fete