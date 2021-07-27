Join Instagram canine star for a sausage dog picnic at Ipswich park

Published: 11:30 AM July 27, 2021

Instagram dog star Eevee will be joining other sausage dogs for a picnic in Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

Digby and Suffolk Instagram star Eevee are heading to Christchurch Park for the Sausage Dog Picnic.

Suffolk miniature dachshund Eevee, who has 17,000 followers on Instagram is hosting the Sausage Dog Picnic.

Her owner Kitty Brandon, a nurse at Ipswich Hospital, said: "Me and my partner Chris got Eevee, our sausage dog a year and a half ago and she really has changed our lives for the better.

Eevee and Cooper

"I started the Instagram for her to post cute pictures of her, and over the pandemic, it really blew up. Sausage dog owners really have a sense of community, especially in Suffolk, so now I wanted to hold a free event for all the sausage dogs, whilst raising awareness for this lovey doggy daycare [ the Dogs Squad]."

The event also raises money for the Ipswich-based Dogs Squad, which supports people with learning disabilities and looks after people's dogs.

Lots of sausage dogs will be attending

There is going to be free doggy ice cream provided by Jude's Ice Cream, party bags supplied by Sausage Dog Sanctuary, lots of games and toys, a photo station for the dachshunds, and doggy afternoon tea at the picnic.

Afternoon tea will also be part of the Sausage Dog Picnic at Christchurch Park, Ipswich

The Sausage Dog Picnic is free and on Sunday, August 1 at 11am at the Old Upper Bowls Green at Christchurch Park, Ipswich.