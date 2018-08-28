30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

The ‘paw-some’ party on Saturday, November 24 was hosted by the owners of The Dog, Charles and Eilir Rogers, who wanted to thank their customers for voting for them to win the national award.

Speaking of the win, landlady Eilir Rogers, said on Saturday: “We were completely over the moon to win the national award, but it was so unexpected.

Owners Charles and Eilir Rogers with their daughter at the Dog party . Picture: RACHEL EDGE Owners Charles and Eilir Rogers with their daughter at the Dog party . Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We decided to throw the party as a thank you to everyone who voted for us and we are overwhelmed by the turnout today.”

Eilir added: “What’s really surprising and lovely is how many people I don’t recognise here – most of the people are not regulars and have come down to show their support for us which is great.”

There were dog shaped cookies on offer at the celebration of the pub becoming the most dog-friendly in the country. Picture: RACHEL EDGE There were dog shaped cookies on offer at the celebration of the pub becoming the most dog-friendly in the country. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Throughout October DogBuddy sniffed out the pubs which go the extra mile to make dogs and their owners feel welcome. Members of the public then voted for 12 regional finalists before a panel of judges chose the overall winner - and they named The Dog the most dog-friendly un the country.

The Dog at Grundisburgh is known for fussing over the hounds, with doggy biscuits and a water bowl on arrival, and the option to pre-book a table with a fury friend – little extras that truly make it a pup lovers paradise.

Around 50 dogs and their owners came to celebrate the news of becoming the most dog-friendly pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Around 50 dogs and their owners came to celebrate the news of becoming the most dog-friendly pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After winning the award, Eilir admits the pub has received more four-legged friends than before, and is hoping that after the success of the party on Saturday they will be able to host more ‘doggy days’ in the future, even incorporating games for the pooches.

Despite her family being “dog mad”, Eilir recognises that fury friends are not for everyone.

The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

She said: “We appreciate that not everyone feels comfortable around dogs, and although we joke that the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people, we will always accommodate those who are not dog lovers.”

At the party, dogs were treated to homemade Dog Brew, homemade cookies and ‘pupcakes’ while humans enjoyed mulled wine, fizz, mince pies, sandwiches and ‘nossage’ rolls.

The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were also party hats and doggy bags for the pups to take away – inside each one there was a tennis ball, a gravy bone and a £10 voucher to spend in the pub in January.