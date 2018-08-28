Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

PUBLISHED: 10:33 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:02 25 November 2018

The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

The ‘paw-some’ party on Saturday, November 24 was hosted by the owners of The Dog, Charles and Eilir Rogers, who wanted to thank their customers for voting for them to win the national award.

Speaking of the win, landlady Eilir Rogers, said on Saturday: “We were completely over the moon to win the national award, but it was so unexpected.

Owners Charles and Eilir Rogers with their daughter at the Dog party . Picture: RACHEL EDGEOwners Charles and Eilir Rogers with their daughter at the Dog party . Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We decided to throw the party as a thank you to everyone who voted for us and we are overwhelmed by the turnout today.”

Eilir added: “What’s really surprising and lovely is how many people I don’t recognise here – most of the people are not regulars and have come down to show their support for us which is great.”

There were dog shaped cookies on offer at the celebration of the pub becoming the most dog-friendly in the country. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThere were dog shaped cookies on offer at the celebration of the pub becoming the most dog-friendly in the country. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Throughout October DogBuddy sniffed out the pubs which go the extra mile to make dogs and their owners feel welcome. Members of the public then voted for 12 regional finalists before a panel of judges chose the overall winner - and they named The Dog the most dog-friendly un the country.

The Dog at Grundisburgh is known for fussing over the hounds, with doggy biscuits and a water bowl on arrival, and the option to pre-book a table with a fury friend – little extras that truly make it a pup lovers paradise.

Around 50 dogs and their owners came to celebrate the news of becoming the most dog-friendly pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGEAround 50 dogs and their owners came to celebrate the news of becoming the most dog-friendly pub. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After winning the award, Eilir admits the pub has received more four-legged friends than before, and is hoping that after the success of the party on Saturday they will be able to host more ‘doggy days’ in the future, even incorporating games for the pooches.

Despite her family being “dog mad”, Eilir recognises that fury friends are not for everyone.

The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

She said: “We appreciate that not everyone feels comfortable around dogs, and although we joke that the dogs are made more of a fuss of than the people, we will always accommodate those who are not dog lovers.”

At the party, dogs were treated to homemade Dog Brew, homemade cookies and ‘pupcakes’ while humans enjoyed mulled wine, fizz, mince pies, sandwiches and ‘nossage’ rolls.

The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

There were also party hats and doggy bags for the pups to take away – inside each one there was a tennis ball, a gravy bone and a £10 voucher to spend in the pub in January.

Fire drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Emergency services are currently scouring a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for people believed to be taking part in illegal hare coursing.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

09:17 Dominic Moffitt
There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

More than six police units have been called to Felixstowe following reports of illegal hare coursing.

Weekly round-up: Five Ipswich stories from this week

08:43 Dominic Moffitt
Town manager Paul Lambert applauds the huge ITFC support. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

From the latest addition to the Cornhill rejuvenation, Paul Lambert’s assurances that Ipswich will stay up, and the school telling pupils to return to classes only 24 hours after sickness – these are among the top five stories from Ipswich this week.

30 dogs tuck in to ‘pupcakes’ and doggy bags at pub’s paw-some party

10:33 Sophie Barnett
The Dog Pub in Grundisburgh recently won the most dog friendly pub in the UK and East of England. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Dog shaped cookies, party hats and dog brew were served at the ‘Dog’s Deli’ in Grundisburgh where punters and pooches gathered to celebrate the pub being voted the most dog-friendly in the country.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

05:30 Sophie Barnett
Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

Raiders target two homes on edge of Ipswich

10:13 Richard Cornwell
Police are investigating two break-ins at Rushmere

Jewellery and cash were stolen in two break-ins at homes in Rushmere St Andrew.

Most read

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Artisan bakes, milkshakes and hand-made crafts on offer at new Ipswich store

Vinny sadly died at the age of 51 after a stroke. Picture: LESLEY WHITTAKER

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

‘They smashed it to pieces.’ Men’s designer clothes shop robbed

Hall-Street shop has been boarded up by police following the robbery Picture: SEAN GARNHAM

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hare coursing reports draws large police presence

There is a large police presence in the town as officers look to stamp out the illegal activity Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide