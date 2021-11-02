News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s the Dog Poo Fairy!

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 5:14 PM November 2, 2021
Updated: 5:22 PM November 2, 2021
Jason Alexander posing like a superhero wearing his inflatable fairy costume

Jason Alexander aka Morris the Dog Poo Fairy will be cleaning up the streets of dog mess in the coming weeks - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Not all heroes wear capes, but one Ipswich man is ready to don fairy wings to banish dog poo from the streets of his community.

Jason Alexander, founder of Rubbish Walks is the man behind Morris the Dog Poo Fairy, a real-life superhero battling against the ultimate antagonist that is - dog mess.  

Having recently picked up his one millionth cigarette butt, Jason is onto his next challenge. 

But the next time you’ll see Jason he’ll be wearing his inflatable fairy costume scooping up dog poo around Ipswich and Woodbridge. 

The dog poo fairy standing in his pink inflatable fairy costume with trusty bucket and scoop

Jason's costume was donated by Morrisons in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Jason is a keen advocate for cleaner streets and is out litter picking most days. It was during his outings that he came up with the idea to tackle dog poo. 

He said: “One of the things I always see is lots of litter, but also lots of dog poo – particularly dog poo in bags.  

You may also want to watch:

“Owners have gone to the trouble of bagging the poo, but then they just chuck it in the hedge or leave it swinging from a tree.

"It’s a real pain for lots of us because you end up standing in it and also when the poo is in the bag it isn’t going to go anywhere.” 

A black bucket labelled dog poo next to a poop scoop with bobbly eyes

The Dog Poo Fairy's trusty bucket and scoop - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager locked up for 24 years for shooting friend in Kesgrave
  2. 2 Teen who shot friend in face in Kesgrave pictured for first time
  3. 3 Highways chiefs questioned over handling of Copdock interchange plan
  1. 4 22-year-old man jailed over firearm and drug offences
  2. 5 Revolution Ipswich to close for two weeks for refurbishment
  3. 6 Ipswich Hospital to close three entrances as £23m project set to start
  4. 7 Police concerned about proposed adventure bar mixing axes and alcohol
  5. 8 A14 delays after car fire near Ipswich
  6. 9 County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents
  7. 10 Major new Christmas market coming to Ipswich this December

Jason explained that although dog poo bags may be advertised as biodegradable they often can only degrade in certain conditions. 

He said: “When most people hear the word biodegradable, they think it means it’s not bad for the environment – if we just throw it in the environment, it will just break down into natural components and disappear, but that’s just not true.

"The vast majority of items that are labelled biodegradable they only biodegrade under very strict conditions and that’s usually some kind of industrial process.” 

The dog poo fairy picking up litter with his scoop

The Dog Poo Fairy is hitting the streets of Ipswich and Woodbridge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

But Jason isn’t here to chastise anyone. He wants to thank the dog owners who do pick up after their dogs and light-heartedly remind those that don’t. 

He hopes the Dog Poo Fairy may be joined by other well known faces such as Father Christmas, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy on his walks.

The Dog Poo Fairy will next make an appearance on Saturday with the Chantry Wombles. 

Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

A14 closed near Ipswich after car flips onto roof

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Football | Updated

Blues coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A number of criminals have been locked up in Suffolk in October

Ipswich Crown Court

Jailed in October: The Suffolk criminals locked up this month

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Emery at his exhibition in Felixstowe. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Education News | Gallery

Northgate School teacher's art snapped up in Felixstowe exhibition

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon