Firefighters rescue dog in Alton Water reservoir drama

Alton Water Picture: GEORGE SAYER Archant

Firefighters saved a dog which jumped into Alton Water reservoir on Saturday morning.

Suffolk fire service were called at 10.43am by the owner of the dog which had jumped over the dam wall into the water.

The dog was then swept away from the owner and was trapped 20 meters away in a sluice.

Firefighters from the Princes Street station attended the scene and assisted with the rescue for around 30 minutes, eventually rescuing the hound.

The rescue happened near the dam wall, on the east side of the reservoir at Holbrook, which is a popular walking location and the home of a water sports centre