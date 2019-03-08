Packed memorial day will be tribute to much-loved mum Susan

Memories of Susan Hughes with her family. Picture: Family Family of Susan Hughes

A family is marking what would have been an Ipswich mum's 70th birthday, by holding a major event in aid of the ward where she was cared for.

A treasured family photo of Susan Hughes. Picture: Family A treasured family photo of Susan Hughes. Picture: Family

Susan Hughes's family can hardly believe how the event, being held on Sunday at Bourne Vale Social Club in Halifax Road, has taken off.

The Susan Hughes Memorial Day will now include a Blue Cross dog show, martial arts demonstrations, live music from Suffolk Party Nights, dancing and much more.

Susan, a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away in 2013 at Ipswich Hospital after suffering from cancer.

"We have just had my mum's 70th birthday, and we miss her," daughter Sarah Brill said. "Before her birthday, we got together as a family to think what we could do. We felt laying flowers wasn't enough."

The family decided to raise some money in aid of Somersham Ward Cancer Unit Support Group in her memory. "We wanted to say thank you to the ward for caring for Mum," Sarah said.

"To start off with, we were going to just serve teas and coffees on my allotment plot. But then more and more people wanted to join in, and we needed to find a venue. Bourne Vale Social Club were brilliant and let us have it free of charge."

The event is being organised by Susan's extended family, including her husband, Tom Hughes, and her four children, Sarah, Rachel Ward, Adam Hughes and Rebecca Hughes, as well as Susan's sisters, Bridget Hughes and Jane Cresswell, her grandchildren and others.

The event is a heartfelt tribute to Susan. Sarah said: "She gave us a lifetime of love. It might be a cliche, but she was the best mum that anybody could wish to have.

"She would do anything for you - if you ever did anything wrong, she would support you and help you. Her family was her life."

After bringing up her children, Susan worked for a time as a cleaner at Ipswich Hospital. She was always keen to help others, and took part in the Race for Life while undergoing chemo.

Sunday's event will include a car boot sale, trade stands, a majorette competition, archery and games, face painting and bouncy castles, donkey rides and children's rides.

It will run from noon until 6pm. Admission is free, but with a suggested donation of £1.

For more information, visit the Susan Hughes Memorial Day page on Facebook.