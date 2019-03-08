Heavy Showers

Nostalgia

Were you at these events 35 years ago?

PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 April 2019

Some of the cute dogs that were particpating in the dog show Picture: OWEN HINES

Some of the cute dogs that were particpating in the dog show Picture: OWEN HINES

Dog shows and computer exhibitions were among the events happening in Ipswich in April 1984. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?

Did you compete in the dog show at the Whitton Sports Centre in 1984? Picture: OWEN HINESDid you compete in the dog show at the Whitton Sports Centre in 1984? Picture: OWEN HINES

This week our throwback Thursday begins at Whitton Sports Centre where families entered their pets in a competition.

Children exploring some of the latest computers being made in the 80s Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLChildren exploring some of the latest computers being made in the 80s Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

At Christchurch Park there was another event for families as they enjoyed a leisure day with children getting the chance to play games and enjoy some funfair rides.

Children enjoying a game of football at the Lions leisure day at Christchurch Park Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLChildren enjoying a game of football at the Lions leisure day at Christchurch Park Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

At Ranelagh School, former students were invited to join current pupils to see their old school and discover how lessons had changed, while other pupils were exploring the latest computers.

Former and current students enjoying a lesson during a reunion at Ranelagh School Picture: OWEN HINESFormer and current students enjoying a lesson during a reunion at Ranelagh School Picture: OWEN HINES

In civic events, youngsters from the town's cadet, guide and scout organisations were taking part in the annual St George's Day parade, while a local brownie pack met the then-mayor Douglas Grimwood for tea in the mayor's parlour.

Brownies making tea for the then Ipswich mayor Douglas Grimwood Picture: PAUL NIXONBrownies making tea for the then Ipswich mayor Douglas Grimwood Picture: PAUL NIXON

Did you attend any of these events? If you spot someone you know make sure you share this article with them.

Young cadets preparing for their St George's Day parade Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLYoung cadets preparing for their St George's Day parade Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

You may also want to watch:

Were you at these events 35 years ago?

