Were you at these events 35 years ago?
PUBLISHED: 11:30 25 April 2019
Dog shows and computer exhibitions were among the events happening in Ipswich in April 1984. Do you recognise anyone in the pictures?
This week our throwback Thursday begins at Whitton Sports Centre where families entered their pets in a competition.
At Christchurch Park there was another event for families as they enjoyed a leisure day with children getting the chance to play games and enjoy some funfair rides.
At Ranelagh School, former students were invited to join current pupils to see their old school and discover how lessons had changed, while other pupils were exploring the latest computers.
In civic events, youngsters from the town's cadet, guide and scout organisations were taking part in the annual St George's Day parade, while a local brownie pack met the then-mayor Douglas Grimwood for tea in the mayor's parlour.
Did you attend any of these events? If you spot someone you know make sure you share this article with them.
You may also want to watch: