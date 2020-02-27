Illegal drivers in Ipswich street threatened with £50 fines

Suffolk police have warned that people who drive down restricted areas of Dogs Head Street in Ipswich could face a £50 fine. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Motorists who flout road laws to drive down Ipswich's Dog Head Street have been warned they will be slapped with a £50 if they ignore signs banning cars from the road.

An enormous number of people can't read the signs on Dogs Head street and St Stephens Lane. If you are not a bus, taxi or have a disabled badge you CAN NOT drive down here. It's is a £50 fine. You have been warned! #stopcongestion #cleanairday #airpollution pic.twitter.com/ap5GzKpB4q — IpswichCentralPolice (@IpsCentPolice) February 26, 2020

The town centre road, close to Ipswich's bus station, is restricted to buses, taxis and disabled badge holders only - as is nearby St Stephen's Lane.

However police officers in Ipswich claim that "an enormous number of people can't read the signs", presumably because of the number of vehicles breaking the rules.

They Tweeted pictures of the signs showing the restrictions, as well as of officers redirecting traffic.

"If you are not a bus, taxi or have a disabled badge you cannot drive down here," they added.

"It's is a £50 fine. You have been warned!"