Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Multiple police cars were called to a residential area of Ipswich today following reports of a domestic incident.

Suffolk police have confirmed they were called at 10.30am to an address in Halifax Road on the Maidenhall estate.

Three police units and a police van were spotted at the scene, and they stayed there for a period of several hours.

Police later arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "Our response was one we felt was appropriate in relation to the call and we can confirm that we did arrest someone at the scene."

They also confirmed that no one had been hurt during the incident.

An eyewitness said she saw one unit stay behind for a while, long after the other had left.