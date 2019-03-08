E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

PUBLISHED: 14:18 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 06 November 2019

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Multiple police cars were called to a residential area of Ipswich today following reports of a domestic incident.

Suffolk police have confirmed they were called at 10.30am to an address in Halifax Road on the Maidenhall estate.

Three police units and a police van were spotted at the scene, and they stayed there for a period of several hours.

Police later arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "Our response was one we felt was appropriate in relation to the call and we can confirm that we did arrest someone at the scene."

They also confirmed that no one had been hurt during the incident.

An eyewitness said she saw one unit stay behind for a while, long after the other had left.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

New mum scared to cross ‘danger road’ to get to the park for her baby

Sophie Davies and Josh Hicks with their son Samuel Earl Davies-Hicks near the fast traffic on Park Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which Ipswich schools will be in our first class photo supplement?

The Ipswich Star First Class Supplement will be in paper tomorrow, Tuesday, November 5 - Find out which schools are taking part below Picture: RUTH LEACH

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Arrest made as police swoop on Ipswich street

Police in Halifax Road Ipswich Picture: SUBMITTED

Huge boat and rolling road block could spark delays on Orwell Bridge

Police will escort the abnormal load along the A14 from Felixstowe and will travel across the Orwell Bridge. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Man caught drink driving at four-and-a-half limit avoids jail

Jon Bullimore shields his face after leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two-and-a-half hours from Hadleigh to Ipswich – roadworks cause standstill traffic

The traffic is at a standstill on all roads leading on to the road works and many have been stuck for over an hour. Picture: RACHEL EVANS

Lorry breaks down on busy A14 slip road

The scene on the A14 slip road at Wherstead Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists