Job offer and birthday celebrations end in bans for drink-driving pair

Celebrations turned sour for two drink-drivers, banned from the road for a total of more than three years Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

An Ipswich job seeker who drove home after raising a glass to finding employment was quickly forced to look for work again.

Don Robb, of Buttercup Close, took the wheel without a licence after toasting his successful interview for a cleaning job in Clacton on May 31.

The 56-year-old ex-serviceman's Vauxhall Zafira was pulled over at 6.05pm on the A12, near Copdock, after police detected the MoT certificate had expired by three weeks.

Further checks established that Robb's licence had been revoked on medical grounds last July.

To make matters worse, he was driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

Robb admitted drink-driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without a valid test certificate at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Fiona Carrington said his record of five criminal convictions included a previous drink-driving offence in 2003.

Duty solicitor Declan Gallagher argued that Robb had been pulled over for an administrative oversight; not for the manner of his driving.

You may also want to watch:

Although his licence had been revoked on medical grounds in July 2018, Robb had been declared fit to drive following further assessment but had failed to apply for a new licence, Mr Gallagher told the court.

"He and a friend had travelled to Clacton for a cleaning job interview," he added.

"Both got the job - and the rest is history.

"Sadly for Mr Robb, he had to reject the offer of employment because it involved travelling to Clacton and back."

Magistrates disqualified Robb from driving for 18 months.

He was fined £150 and ordered to make a £45 contribution to the cost of prosecution.

Also before the court, Gay Bartley, who admitted driving away from Trinity Park with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at about 7pm on the second day of the Suffolk Show.

Bartley, of Brooklands Road, Romford, had been drinking Prosecco bought by a friend in belated celebration of her 56th birthday.

Her Ford Focus was stopped for being driven erratically in Felixstowe Road.

She was banned for 19 months, fined £200 and told to pay £85 towards prosecution costs.