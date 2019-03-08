E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
How Donald Trump's border wall helped school scoop top award

PUBLISHED: 12:40 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 16 September 2019

The Royal Hospital School received the award thanks to innovative teaching that included pupils' ideas for a Donald Trump border wall board game Picture: ROYAL HOSPITAL SCHOOL

An innovative approach to teaching - which included a board game based on Donald Trump's border wall - has led to Suffolk's Royal Hospital School becoming one of 12 in the world to be crowned a 'global centre of excellence'.

Handed out by the Geographical Association, the accolade aims to reward schools for their fun and creative approach to teaching.

There are currently only 12 schools in the world to hold the title.

The Holbrook school received the award because of its "bold" approach to risky topics - including the border wall - as well for other initiatives such as "strictly longshore drift dancing" and "river speed dating".

The proposed border barrier between the USA and Mexico has been a source of widespread controversy.

Head of geography Harriet Izod-Miller said: "I am immensely proud of the innovative, exciting and broad curriculum of both lessons and opportunities we offer all our students here at the Royal Hospital School.

"Achieving the quality mark and centre of excellence award is such an honour and testament to the brilliant geography department that exists here."

