Donated tickets help Ipswich Town to second highest attendance of the season

PUBLISHED: 22:29 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:29 23 November 2018

Portman Road football stadium, Ipswich. Picture: MATT STOTT

Portman Road football stadium, Ipswich. Picture: MATT STOTT

Archant

Ipswich Town enjoyed there second highest attendance of the season in their match against West Brom with nearly a thousand tickets being donated for the game.

Despite losing 1- 2 Town still managed to attract a home crowd of nearly 23,000 this evening to Portman Road.

The figure is only the second time the team have gone over the 20,000 mark this season and is only dwarfed by the East Anglian derby against Norwich in September which drew in 25,690 Town fans.

Among the fans were a number of local charities and schools who benefitted from donated tickets in a campaign spearheaded by columnist Karl Fuller.

The game was also heavily promoted on social media with a special offer meaning all tickets for the game cost £10 or less.

Opinion What does the future hold for Ipswich town centre?

14:37 Paul Geater
The new-look Cornhill should give Ipswich town centre a huge boost Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Ipswich Cornhill has been reopened after its nine-month reconstruction – but where does this leave the centre of the town, and what future does retailing have in Suffolk’s county town?

Delays on the A14 near Nacton after lorry goes over the central reservation

18:53 Katy Sandalls
Drivers are reporting delays on the A14 at Nacton this evening Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Drivers are reporting delays in and around Ipswich this evening after a collision between a car and a lorry.

Ipswich McDonald’s stabbing: Victim and friend ‘threw punches’ at teen accused of attack, court hears

13:57 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

The victim of a stabbing at an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s and a friend were seen throwing punches at the teenager accused of the stabbing shortly before the alleged attack, a court heard.

Hilary: the ‘ray of sunshine’ homesick Americans called ‘Mum’

17:46 Steve Russell
'She was everything you’d think a mother should be. She’s a huge loss…' Picture: CATTERMOLE FAMILY

‘Mum was nothing but laughter and happiness.’ Ex-RAF Bentwaters worker Hilary Cattermole is mourned on both sides of the Atlantic

Video WATCH: 22 beers and more than 100 gins on offer at Three Wise Monkeys

17:32 Sophie Barnett
Three Wise Monkeys tap house in Ipswich opens today, after the success of the Colchester venue. Picture: NEIL PERRY

After a successful four years in Colchester, the Three Wise Monkeys have today opened its doors in Ipswich with four floors of great food and live music.

Asylum seeker posing as schoolboy pictured – as investigation concludes he WAS over 18

11:31 Emily Townsend and Amy Gibbons
Home Office chiefs and Stoke High School leaders launched an investigation after pupils shared an image of their classmate Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A pupil suspended from Ipswich’s Stoke High School after classmates said he may be as old as 30 is actually an adult, it has been reported.

Video Watch: Church, former pub, and car park share awards from Ipswich Society

14:02 Paul Geater
The new Lantern extension at St Augustine's Church in Ipswich. Picture: TONY MARSDEN/Ipswich Society

An extension to one of the best-known landmarks on the way into the town has won the top prize in the Ipswich Society’s annual awards.

Arrest made after ‘scuffle’ reported at Iceland

13:55 Dominic Moffitt
Iceland Sailmakers arrest

A person has been taken into custody in connection with a scuffle in an Ipswich supermarket.

‘It didn’t take long did it?’ – Traffic cone appears on top of new Cornhill gateways

08:48 Dominic Moffitt
A cone has be put on the top of the arches at the Cornhill Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A traffic cone has appeared above the new “Stonehenge” feature in Ipswich town centre.

