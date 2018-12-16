Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Demand for blood doesn’t stop for Christmas’ - Donors urged to keep appointments

16 December, 2018 - 16:00
People are being urged to keep appointments to give blood over Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

People are being urged to keep appointments to give blood over Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

NHS Blood and Transplant

Blood donors in Suffolk are being urged to keep their lifesaving appointments before Christmas as missed sessions could hit stock levels over the critical festive period.

NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is warning that a serious drop in donations – through cancellations or missed appointments – could affect the supply of blood to people who need transfusions over Christmas.

NHSBT says around one in four appointments to give blood were cancelled at short notice in the week before Christmas last year, and one in 10 people failed to turn up altogether.

People being busy with celebrations over Christmas is cited as a main reason for cancellations and missed appointments, along with bad weather – which can keep donors away.

Donors who need to cancel are being urged to give at least three days’ notice so the slot can be given to someone else.

NHSBT says it is particularly important that donors of vulnerable blood groups such as O-negative, B-negative, and A-negative keep their appointments.

Mike Stredder, director of blood donation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Please keep your appointment to give blood.

“If you are having difficulties making your appointment, please make sure you contact us. We need to collect blood throughout December to build up stocks in time for Christmas.

“Demand for lifesaving blood doesn’t stop for Christmas. But stock levels can drop dramatically if too many donor appointments go missed or unfilled.

“We know that donations slump and missed appointments rise in the middle of December and the cold weather forecast could make the situation worse.

“We need our loyal donors more than ever at this time of year, to make sure hospitals have the blood that seriously ill children and adults will need over Christmas and the new year. Each donation can save up to three lives.”

NHSBT says existing blood donors are being prioritised for appointments in the run up to and over Christmas so it can collect the right amount of blood that patients need at this critical time of year.

New donors who have registered but not yet donated are being asked to make an appointment for the new year.

People can make and change appointments by calling 0300 123 23 23 or online at www.blood.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

20 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Turin Street Picture: ARCHANT

A man believed to be in his 30s has died following a stabbing in Ipswich, sparking a murder investigation.

Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

44 minutes ago Emily Townsend
A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Armed police have shut off a residential street in Ipswich following reports of a stabbing.

Video Shoplifting is a ‘constant’ problem, says town centre security team

50 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Two members of the Ipswich Central Ranger team out on patrol. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Thieves stealing from shops are causing a “constant” problem for town centre police and security teams, it has been revealed.

‘Demand for blood doesn’t stop for Christmas’ - Donors urged to keep appointments

51 minutes ago Michael Steward
People are being urged to keep appointments to give blood over Christmas Picture: ARCHANT

Blood donors in Suffolk are being urged to keep their lifesaving appointments before Christmas as missed sessions could hit stock levels over the critical festive period.

‘Deeply irresponsible’ Brexit plan will be a ‘festering source of discontent for years to come’

14:45 David Ellesmere
David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said it proved the success of targeted funding Picture: IBC

In his latest column, Ipswich Borough Council leader DAVID ELLESMERE analyses prime minister Theresa May’s tumultuous week at Westmister amid rows over Brexit.

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

07:30 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

The independent body responsible for triple murderer David McGreavy’s release has insisted it will never free dangerous criminals until it is “convinced” it is safe to do so.

New Shotley pier plans to be discussed again next month

11:34 Richard Cornwell
Sally Chicken and John Davitt from the Shotley Heritage Charitable Benefit Society Picture: GREGG BROWN

Views being submitted over a “compromise” design for the £3million restoration of a historic Suffolk pier will be discussed next month.

Opinion ‘We’ve seen parcels stolen from doorsteps’ - top police officer’s warning to protect Christmas presents from thieves

11:06 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk police chief constable GARETH WILSON looks at the highs and lows of policing at Christmas - and how you can prevent yourself becoming a victim of crime during the festive season.

Could you help Blue finally find a home?

09:58 Jake Foxford
Could you give the lovely four-year-old lurcher Blue a new home? Picture: RSPCA

One dog at a Suffolk RSPCA centre is facing a second Christmas without a “forever home”.

Community Hero Rosemary organises fun schedule for young people

09:57 Jake Foxford
Amy Stagg and Sharon Harkin, EoE Co-Op's community engagement managers, with community hero Rosemary Diplock, centre Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO OP

The Shotley peninsula community is at its best when it’s working together, says this week’s community hero Rosemary Diplock.

Most read

Major police presence in Ipswich street after reports of stabbing

A man has been found with stab wounds near Kenyon Street in Ipswich, which has been cordoned off by police Picture: ARCHANT

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Turin Street Picture: ARCHANT

‘Is he likely to settle in Suffolk? – Parole Board responds to key questions after triple child killer cleared for release

David McGreavy killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich bucks trend as town centre footfall goes up after Cornhill revamp

The new Cornhill has attracted more visitors. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Inside Suffolk’s slaughterhouses – Regulator uncovers ‘major’ breaches of animal welfare

HQ of Gressingham Foods at Debach, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gallery Five festive nail designs you will wish you had

The full festive works featuring Christmas trees, reindeers, and Father Christmas. Picture: CHELSEA SCARLETT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide