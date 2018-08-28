Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
New

Donovan Blake: I went to the same school as Oasis

PUBLISHED: 14:18 15 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:18 15 December 2018

Donovan Blake Photos by Lucy Taylor Photography All copyright remains with the photographer Please credit Lucy Taylor Photography

Donovan Blake Photos by Lucy Taylor Photography All copyright remains with the photographer Please credit Lucy Taylor Photography

Lucy Taylor Photography

Donovan Blake is one of the family of faces on ITV Anglia’s main news programme ‘ITV News Anglia Tonight’. He’s the Sports Correspondent and has been working with the broadcaster for the last eighteen years. Originally from Manchester, Donovan started his journalism career at Jarrold’s News Agency in Ipswich. He also worked for Suffolk County Council as a Press Officer and was Sports Editor for the Ipswich radio station SGR FM prior to joining ITV. He talks to Gina Long

What is your connection to East Anglia?

My connection to East Anglia is principally through work, having moved to Suffolk in 1988 for my first job in journalism. Three jobs later… I’m still here.

What is your East Anglian Heaven ie what do you love most about East Anglia?

Mainly the relative peace and quiet compared to my home city, Manchester, the countryside, and the weather is much warmer and drier.

What is your East Anglian Hell ie what you hate most about living here?

The A140… even though I use it regularly. No two journeys are ever the same.

What’s your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

Very difficult to pick a favourite. There are so many great places to eat which I’ve been fortunate to go to.

What’s your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

When I’m not chilling at home, catching up with friends.

What’s your favourite East Anglian landmark?

I’m a big fan of Woodbridge but the castles at Norwich, Orford and Framlingham each have their own charm.

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Horse Racing’s Guineas Festival at Newmarket. Plus the British Touring Cars at Snetterton.

What is your specialist Mastermind subject?

If I had to nail one particular area I reckon music intros…. or sport!

What is always in your fridge?

Milk.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

Treat people the same way as you’d like to be treated yourself.

What’s your favourite film?

I’m not really a film buff but Star Wars (Episode 4) was the first I watched at the cinema with my mates. And ‘When Harry met Sally’ was the first in which I laughed out loud! But I haven’t gone one which I’d watch repeatedly.

What was your first job?

A stockroom assistant at WH Smith’s in Manchester

What is your most treasured possession?

My family and friends.

Who do you admire most?

My late mum, Myrtle May. For giving me the confidence to pursue my career.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Food, food… and more food. Just wish I ate less of it!

What do you like about yourself most?

Difficult question. Maybe my happy disposition and being nice to people.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

So far it’s New Zealand’s North Island. Hopefully there are more places to visit in the coming weeks/months/years.

Best day of your life?

Most would say ‘wedding’ or ‘birth of child/children’. Those have yet to happen so being taken on by ITV Anglia has to be up there.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

An Ulster fry… basically Northern Ireland’s version of a ‘Full English’

What’s your favourite tipple?

Can’t choose between a good pint of Guinness and a good glass of Merlot.

What’s your hidden talent?

Pretty sure I don’t have one… well it hasn’t emerged so far.

When were you most embarrassed?

Being ill whilst commentating on a football match over the phone – it was for the old ‘Clubcall’ football service. Norwich City 0, Nottingham Forest 0, November 1991. Terrible.

What’s your earliest memory?

Posing for a photograph outside the family home in Manchester.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Wow… haven’t thought of that yet.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I went to Burnage High School for Boys in Manchester - the same school which produced the Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam – formerly of rock band Oasis. But their emergence as superstars came many years after I left!

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

Being told you’re biased towards/against a team.

Tell us why you live here and nowhere else.

Because of my job, the people I work with, and the friends I’ve made. And it’s a lovely part of the country.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

Watch out for a new ITV series starting in the New Year, featuring a team of England football legends whose waistlines have expanded since they hung up their boots. They’ll take on the challenge of getting back in shape and back on the pitch. It’s a two-part special called ‘Match Fit’.

This England team, led by manager Harry Redknapp, is a who’s who of former 80s and 90s international legends including; John Barnes, David Seaman, Robbie Fowler, Mark Wright, Matthew Le Tissier, Chris Waddle, Rob Lee, Ray Parlour, Lee Sharpe,Mark Chamberlain, Paul Merson, and Razor Ruddock. Our all-star 11 are getting together for one last job, but this time their goals are more about their waistlines than the touchlines.

Topic Tags:

Sadness over plans to close a conservative club that’s been running for more than 100 years

32 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Framlingham Conservative Club from Google Streetview

A conservative club that survived through two world wars is set to close next week, with its committee blaming a ‘stay-at-home’ drinking culture for the dwindling bar takings.

Two-fingered gesture to police camera costs driver £300

11:30 Adam Howlett
Ipswich Magistrates Court PIcture: ARCHANT

A man has been fined almost £300 for taking his hands off the wheel to make a two fingered gesture at a speed camera in Suffolk.

Video Review: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is everything you could hope for and more

10:08 Megan Aldous
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at The Regent. Please note taking pictures during the performance is prohibited. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

With talented well-known stars, unscripted fits of laughter and something for everyone to enjoy - The Regent have pulled off another unforgettable Christmas pantomime.

Our weird Christmas traditions - from pork pie for breakfast to a monkey on the tree!

10:00 Judy Rimmer
Southwold Christmas Day Swim 2017. Photo: Cathy Ryan.

Beyond the Christmas tree, decorations and pudding, do you have any special customs unique to your family? Here’s a look at some weird and wonderful festive traditions.

Revealed - Cost of free Ipswich iCards for youngsters and how many people used them

09:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The iCards gave youngsters in Ipswich access to sports activities during the summer Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Free iCards for Ipswich youngsters last summer cost £100,000 it has emerged, as latest figures have revealed the extent of take up.

Snow is unlikely for Suffolk, but ‘freezing rain’ could lead to icy roads

08:25 Mariam Ghaemi
Prepare for a cold, wet, windy day Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Drivers are warned of possible treacherous road conditions this evening as “freezing rain” could turn roads icy.

Drones are among the top five most broken gadgets on Christmas Day

12:51 Mariam Ghaemi
Drones are among the most broken gadgets on Chistmas Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Within hours of opening a new, exciting gadget on Christmas Day some of us have already broken them.

Ipswich’s foodbank needs more volunteers to help feed families at Christmas

07:22 Adam Howlett
The food bank is looking for more people to join its volunteers as need for the charity's work soars Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich foodbank’s army of volunteers have been hard at work, packing and wrapping thousands of Christmas food parcels for families in need - but founder Maureen Reynel says they need even more help as demand for the service soars.

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

07:00 Sophie Barnett
Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

A vegan activist and mum of three is preparing for her first Christmas as a vegan and explains why she won’t give in to her meat-eating friends.

The death of Rajang the orangutan is in our most-read round up

05:00 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan Picture: SCOTT DAVEY

A Melton mum who was crowned the World’s Strongest Woman and a look at 13 new restaurants and bars in Ipswich is on our don’t miss list. Make sure you catch up with our top stories.

Most read

Two-fingered gesture to police camera costs driver £300

Ipswich Magistrates Court PIcture: ARCHANT

Audience evacuated during Ipswich panto

The adult pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre was delayed after a fire alarm went off Picture: PAUL GEATER

Meet the vegan mum who hasn’t bought any new presents for her children this Christmas

Leanne wuith her three children Jacob, Evelyn and Henry, Picture: LEANNE GREAVES

Missing prisoner found in Ipswich

A missing prisoner has now been located Picture: ARCHANT

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide