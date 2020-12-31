Published: 4:35 PM December 31, 2020

Alice Garnham with Brody, who was born on lockdown day, March 23. She is now expecting another surprise lockdown baby in March 2021 - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

Lockdown isn't all bad - as Felixstowe mum Alice Garnham discovered when it brought her double baby joy.

Alice, 27, and husband Danny, 29, had their first child, Jax, nearly five years ago, but had been trying for three years to have a second child.

Then Alice fell pregnant with Brody, who was born on "lockdown day" - March 23, after losing 10 stone to help her get pregnant. Brody is now thriving at nine months old, and will soon have a new baby sister.

Alice Garnham with nine-month-old Brody and Jax, who is nearly five. She is expecting another baby in March 2021 - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

"We have also been blessed with another surprise lockdown baby," Alice said. "After three years of infertility we have been blessed with two within one year."

The couple's third child, a girl, is due to be born in March 2021.

Brody Garnham after his birth at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Alice Garnham

"I went into labour with Brody on March 22, which was Mother's Day - and by the time he was born it was lockdown and all the rules had changed," she said.

Danny was able to be with Alice at the birth, but she couldn't have any family and friends round to see the new baby until previous lockdown restrictions were eased. "Until he was about 10 weeks old, people had to just look at him through the window," she said.

Brody Garnham was born on lockdown day, March 23 - Credit: Alice Garnham

Alice is deputy manager of The Mermaid pub in Ipswich and currently on maternity leave. She had lost an amazing 10 stone in the hope of getting pregnant after being told that "doctors could not help her".

The mum had been told she would never be able to have children due to suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

She had struggled with her weight since her teens and put on nine stone during her pregnancy with Jax, then piled on weight again following the heartbreak of undergoing an ectopic pregnancy, where a baby develops outside the womb.

A flashback picture of Alice Garnham after she had lost nine stone to help her get pregnant. She went on to lose a total of 10 stone - Credit: Archant

Doctors said they “could not help her” get pregnant due to her unhealthy weight. However, after joining Slimming World at the British Legion in Felixstowe she steadily lost weight and then became pregnant with Brody.

"We didn't need any treatment in the end - we got pregnant naturally," Alice said.

At her biggest Alice Garnham was a size 26/28, before losing an amazing 10 stone - Credit: Alice Garnham

She said her husband and his sister were only a year apart, so they were getting tips from her mother-in-law about how to cope with two children so close together.







