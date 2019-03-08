E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Parking issues in Ipswich town centre spark double yellow line row

PUBLISHED: 06:16 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:16 01 November 2019

Sunday shoppers parking in Lower Brook Street in Ipswich are causing problems for residents Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSON

Residents of an Ipswich road have expressed frustration after cars parked on both sides of the street by Sunday shoppers have left other drivers trying to squeeze through narrow gaps or even giving up and turning round.

A visually impaired woman had to be guided past cars parked on the pavement in Lower Brook Street, Ipswich Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSONA visually impaired woman had to be guided past cars parked on the pavement in Lower Brook Street, Ipswich Picture: GLENN WILLIAMSON

The parking situation on Lower Brook Street in the town centre on Sundays has been an issue for years but is now so bad locals have resorted to leaving messages on the windscreens of cars which have been poorly parked.

It is caused by shoppers taking advantage of a single yellow line banning daytime parking not being in force on Sundays, allowing them to park for free.

Concerns have been raised ambulances or fire engines may not be able to pass by.

Cars have also been left straddling the pavement, meaning pedestrians have had to walk out into the road to get past.

On several occasions visually impaired residents and their helper dogs have had to be guided past the vehicles which have mounted the pavement.

Glenn Williamson, who has lived on Lower Brook Street for 12 years says the problem is a decade old.

"Parking in the town centre has always been a problem and I think Lower Brook Street is just an example.

"People park so badly that cars can't get through. You can't rely on everyone to park well so the only option is to stop them parking there at all.

"This weekend I had to help a woman get through because it was so tight. She managed but only just.

"My biggest concern is if an ambulance or fire engine needed to get through, they would get stuck. They wouldn't have a chance."

Calls have now been made for double yellow lines on one side of the road.

However, Suffolk Highways say the legal costs of doing so would mean other services would suffer.

A spokeswoman said: "In instances where vehicles are obstructing an access or pedestrians cannot use the footway safely, this can be classified as an obstruction and Suffolk Police can take action.

"Double yellow lines could be a solution to maintain sufficient width for vehicles to use the road at all times, however the legal work to achieve this is expensive and would need to be prioritised against other demands on the service."

